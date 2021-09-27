Horoscope Today, September 27, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Pisces

Gemini, Libra and Pisces sign people should be responsive towards their spouse and look after them well. What should you be doing? Read your daily forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people may get hassled that their savings are getting depleted on account of their habit of splurging without conscious planning. You are likely to remain irritable and short-tempered. You may hurt somebody by speaking harshly. There will be chaos as you will struggle to be able to do your work peacefully. There will be minor glitches and failures. Stay calm and composed and act wisely.

Taurus

Taurus sign people may have to cope with some difficulties. It is not enough to do the given work; you may have to take some extra work and initiative if you want to be in the good books of your boss and further higher-ups. You cannot take your partner for granted and must respect her point of view. Something positive will happen in the afternoon. If you appear in an interview, you must prepare well.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to cope with uncertainties on several fronts. An outing with your lover or spouse will be a good idea and both of you will be in the mood for it. The pillar to post will exhaust you but will yield desirable results. You may suddenly set out on a trip to a nearby town for networking goals. Some kind of stress and body pain will persist in the morning. The academic front shines bright.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will put in a lot of effort to streamline their savings and investments. You may be a bit too individualistic today as a result of which your harmony with your family members especially, siblings may get disturbed. A shopping spree is indicated in the stars and you will feel elated about buying expensive things for yourself. A lucrative business deal is likely to come through.

Leo

Leo sign people may have to deal with problems as people around them may create obstacles in their way. You may have to compensate for other’s incompetent attitudes and behaviour. As a result of which your workload will increase. Your boss will take note and appreciate your commitment. Your financial standing is likely to improve. Control your spending.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are advised to be prompt in handling complex situations and people. Any delay will prove expensive and will increase the complications. Financial overdue are likely to get cleared and help you achieve financial security. There will be a peaceful ethos at home and members will care for each other. This is a great day to appear in an interview or a competitive exam. Negative thoughts will affect your health adversely.

Libra

Libra sign people are likely to remain low on account of physical discomforts and a lack of energy to go about things. There will be some minor conflicts among family members. You are advised to keep away and witness the chaos silently. Business people will benefit if they re-strategize. A family youngster is ready to set on an independent journey. Take care of your spouse.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people may have to spend time at home putting things in order. There will be some disturbance in the morning. There will be some positive development on the work front which will boost your confidence. A family member or a close friend may give you a pleasant surprise. Your hard work will be appreciated by those who command authority.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people may remain hassled as the balance between their earnings and spending will be difficult to establish. Your seniors are likely to encourage you on the work front and give you some important tips. This will be an easy day as compared to the recent phase of turbulence. Do not waste your time in unproductive conversations and speak politely. Take a good rest.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will have to deal with people’s noncooperative attitude and indifference. There will be some problems at home as well. Your advice may be seen as an unnecessary intrusion by family youngsters. A piece of encouraging news from your seniors will keep you cheered up. You will be able to complete a lot of work as per your choice. You must remain sensitive towards your partner.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may spend a good part of the day resolving disagreements and professional conflicts. Do not waste your time in emphasising your approach and ideas as there will be a lot of resistance. Your insistence may lead to unnecessary unpleasantness. There will be love and harmony among family members. You are likely to consider some additional options to enhance your earning. You may pick up a difference of opinion with a colleague. Keep yourself away from debates and discussions. You may feel a drastic reduction in your routine comforts. You may remain restless over something. Your family life will remain pleasant. Avoid making any kind of investment today. The support of a favourable stroke of luck will open up new avenues for earning more money.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to come up with new ideas as the conditions are ripe for some favourable changes in your life. However, there is no alternative to hard work. Do not resolve any conflict by speaking angrily as it will only increase your problems. Your spouse and mother will be caring towards you. Do not postpone important things to a later date.

