Horoscope Today, September 28, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Pisces

Taurus, Gemini and Leo sign people are likely to access new means of making money. What are the possibilities for you? Read your daily forecast to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will feel very confident today. You will make progress in your daily life. Whatever stress you were going through will end. You may plan something new on the work front. You will gain prestige, popularity as well as money today. Salaried folks will get adequate support from their colleagues and seniors. Your marital life will be great. Some kind of good news will give you immense happiness.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will get the support of their family members in making gains. Your efforts to make financial gains will bring success. You may hold an important discussion with your family members. You will succeed in your efforts to get new means of earning money. Students will work to enhance their learning. Take care of your health. You may have to spend money on the items of fun and indulgence.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will make some solid gains today. Any investment made today will prove gainful. You will get new means to earn your money. You are likely to receive good news about your offspring. This will be a day of making achievements for students. Your relations with your life partner will acquire strength. This will be a day of romance for lovers.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will be hassled on account of uncontrollable expenses. You may start working on a new plan in your occupation. Your senior officers will support you in the workplace. Do not trust anybody blindly in the workplace. Your health is likely to suffer a blow today. A journey is possible.

Leo

Leo sign people will get good support from their brothers and sisters. New doors will open for you in the workplace. There will be a rise in your honour and prestige. You may be promoted to a higher post in your job. This will be a favourable day for business people. A stuck amount or payment may get released today. Your marital and familial life will remain pleasant.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to make some solid gains today. Your relations with your senior officers will acquire strength and their cooperation will help you in making gains. Your parents will help you to make gains. Your financial condition will be great. Take care of your life partner’s health. Your actions will be coordinated with that of your family members. Control your anger.

Libra

Libra sign people will succeed in their routine activities on account of a favourable stroke of luck. There will be chances of an increase in your comforts and material pleasure. A sudden positive transformation is possible in the workplace today. Your life partner is likely to remain stressed and also face a health issue. Your expenses will remain high. Students will get good results.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will remain hassled on account of your expenses. You will face minor health issues. This will be a day of making gains in the field of work. You will succeed in your business deals only after putting in some special effort. Your brother or friend will do something to enhance comfort in your life. There will be some problems in your life.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will get auspicious results today. You will make solid profit in your business deals and also expand their outreach. Your relations with your life partner will remain harmonious and their support will prove useful. Lovers are in for a blissful day. Students are likely to make achievements today.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will get auspicious results today. The support of your senior officers will prove useful in completing a pending task. You may have to splurge money on your life partner. There will be excessive running around in the workplace. Your arrogance and angry outbursts may hamper your chances. Maintain harmony with your colleagues.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to make gains today. Situations will remain favourable on the work front. This will be a favourable day for making monetary gains. You may acquire some new projects which will yield monetary gains. A journey is possible. If there is a conflict between you and your lover, you will manage to resolve it. Your familial and marital life will be pleasant.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will face some mental stress so they need to be careful. Salaried folks must maintain harmony with their colleagues today. It will be gainful for you. You will feel a surge of emotions towards your mother. A sudden monetary gain is possible but your expenses are set to remain high. Keep yourself away from unnecessary gossip.

