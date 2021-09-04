Horoscope Today, September 4, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio

Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn sign people are likely to receive all their financial dues. What is possible for you? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people may have to cope with unpleasantness at work as tasks not completed satisfactorily will be noticed. You may feel discouraged that results are not coming despite working hard. Even if you notice that it is your colleague’s procrastinating attitude which is hampering the projects, you should still stay silent. Let time take its own course. Do not talk harshly with anybody. Household purchase or some kind of renovation will keep you occupied in the evening.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to create a long-lasting impression on their superiors by devoting extra hours and unusually high energy. Those working in the government sector will find the day profitable. You will indulge in some luxurious experiences such as a good massage or gadget shopping. If you appear in an exam today, you will do very well. Partner may not be in a receptive mood so do not interfere.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will have to remain cautious on the financial front as they are vulnerable to making clumsy decisions involving money. Some of you are likely to become the victims of home politics as two members may form an alliance against you. Nothing major will happen on the work front and you will achieve your routine targets easily. You will remain cheerful and enthusiastic.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will keep things under their grip and complete a lot of things in order to start something new. Something that looked out of your reach completely may suddenly come within your reach. You are likely to receive all outstanding financial dues. You are likely to indulge in luxurious experiences such as buying an expensive watch. You will sleep well. Do not give unsolicited advice to your spouse as he/she may react very sharply.

Leo

Leo sign people are likely to struggle on the financial front. You should weigh all the investment schemes carefully as they may not be as sound as they are made to appear. Similarly, if you go shopping, you should see all the available options because you may make unnecessarily high expenses on undeserving items. There will be love and harmony among family members. You are advised to take your fitness schedule seriously. Do not overthink about any problem.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will receive all outstanding financial dues. Money saved for emergencies will come in handy for a new business project. Your support to someone in need will bring you social praise. If you are appearing in a competitive exam, you must work hard and prepare well. Someone not expected may give you a surprise and your family life will be rocking. Do your paperwork carefully and on time.

Libra

Libra sign people will find the day profitable. You will achieve a lot on the work front. Your projects will pick up speed and yield good results. Your family life rocks as a party seems possible in the evening with friends and cousins. You may get some unexpected guests from a different city who you are very fond of. Your parents' health and social well-being demands your attention and energy. You will sleep well.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will continue to do well on all fronts. Your work will be in your grip and move as per your wish. You will feel fit and energetic. You may make an elaborate monthly grocery list and spend lavishly on buying all kinds of exotic stuff. Your loving bond with your spouse or partner will get stronger. DO NOT postpone anything for a later date as the delay may cause you a big loss. An elder's advice will work wonders on the financial front.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people might not feel very well today. Their energy levels will be low and they will still have to work. Work may exhaust you but it will help you regain your spirit. Keep your cards and cash safely as a loss is possible. Be mindful when you are talking about sensitive issues. Your words may hurt somebody the possibility of mending your relationship. Do not waste your time inanities.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will find it a profitable day. Those who are in the real estate or printing business will meet their targets and get all the financial dues cleared. There will be an inflow of money from various sources. Meetings of the minds, yours and that of your spouse, is indicated in the stars. Avoid discussions on contentious issues at home as they may create an adverse atmosphere. You will remain fit.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to benefit in a big way on account of a step taken by their rivals for their own good. This might turn out to be an unproductive day as you may indulge in absolutely wasteful activities and ideas. It will be a profitable day for those who deal in paints and cosmetics. A pleasant and cheerful evening is indicated in the stars in the close company of your family members.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will maintain a steady income. A new business deal or project may get finalized in a jiffy and advance payments may be made too. Your business partners will support you by all means. You are likely to party in the evening with your friends and family members. However, you must follow the rule of moderation while indulging in drinks and food.

