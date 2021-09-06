Horoscope Today, September 6, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio

Aries, Cancer and Leo sign people are likely to receive their financial dues and achieve stability. What is possible for you? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will continue to make achievements on all fronts. You will manage to complete a lot of your pending tasks very efficiently and to everybody's satisfaction. A family youngster will benefit on account of your excellent guidance and start with a fresh approach in his career or studies. If you are single, you may receive attractive proposals from eligible people. There will be an inflow of money as financial dues will get paid. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will do well.

Taurus

Taurus sign people are likely to remain occupied in handling professional chaos. You may have to make a lot of physical and mental effort to be able to complete the urgent work and meet the deadlines. People may not cooperate and your team members may make some mistakes too. You must remain cautious about your diet and exercise schedule as you are likely to fall ill. Exhaustion may give you backaches. Angry outbursts will only ruin your chances so remain polite at home as well as at work.

Gemini

Gemini sign people will get the support of their boss while working on complex problems. This will enable you to emerge as your boss' favourite employee. You are likely to indulge in some luxurious experiences such as a good massage or an expensive haircut. You will carry yourself like a team leader and introduce several innovative ideas. Shopping for home and personal needs will be done without feeling any stress. Romance is indicated for married couples and lovers.

Cancer

Cancer sign people should offload the strenuous work to their junior colleagues and at home to family members. This will help you in completing your work easily. There will be an inflow of money as several financial dues are set to get paid. You should not ignore even minor signs of health discomfort as the problem may flare up just when you are hard-pressed with time. You may spend money to buy an expensive item but you will be happy about it. Remain calm and polite.

Leo

Leo sign people will receive praise for their amazing performance at work. You will also feel satisfied having fulfilled your professional aspirations. This is a promising day for all kinds of financial concerns. A loaned amount may be returned as the chances are bright. You may invest the amount in a profitable scheme. Something positive should happen on the work front in the afternoon. Your partner may do something pleasant to rekindle love and warmth. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will do very well.

Virgo

Virgo sign people are likely to remain anxious about uncontrollable expenses and negative feedback from their higher-ups. A work recently concluded by you may draw the ire of several in authority as you may have made mistakes out of your careless and casual attitude. You may mend the things by re-working on it. Long working hours and stress may cost you on the health front. You may develop a headache and acidity so take precautions. Do not speak casually about serious issues.

Libra

Libra sign people will boost their balance as a recently signed deal will fetch handsome returns or advance payments. You will work on your professional goals in a focused manner. Those who play the stock market will make gains. Something positive should happen in the evening. Do not get provoked by a crafty colleague to take an unpalatable decision. Your family members will benefit on account of your favourable stars.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people are likely to do very well on the work front. You are likely to make a big achievement today and feel satisfied with yourself. You may spend money to buy a piece of furniture or a painting to decorate the house. Your boss may entrust you with some secrets and a confidential project. This will strengthen your professional prestige and standing. You will enjoy some of the forbidden pleasures.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will manage to do a lot of their work and gain professional satisfaction. You will remain cheerful and resolve complex problems very easily on account of your pleasant conduct and intelligence. Sharing responsibilities at home will win the heart of a family elder. Prayer will prove therapeutic. Your stomach may give some problems in the afternoon so take precautions.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people are likely to catch a seasonal flu and get sick. Somebody's harsh words may leave you emotionally devastated. However, you shouldn't let negativity grip your mind. This is not a good day to discuss anything with your boss as the results will not be positive. Wait for a favourable day. Do not accuse your spouse for your mistakes. It may lead to a major showdown. Control your spending.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people may acquire a dream business project. This will be a highly productive day for those who are in business. Salaried folks may be given a raise way above their expectations. A romantic evening is indicated in the stars. Your partner may express his/her love in exceptionally creative ways. You will remain cheerful and fit. Students are likely to receive accolades for their sterling performance.

Pisces

Pisces sign people may have to face the consequences of succumbing to a hectic work schedule. Your partner might remain moody and irritable. Your depressive thoughts need to be controlled, else you will ruin your day by remaining irritable. The graph of your financial standing will be on a constant rise. A prayer will prove therapeutic. You may undertake an official trip to finalize a project.

ALSO READ: Weekly Horoscope (6 to 12 September): Libra, Aquarius, Pisces; See what's in store for the upcoming week