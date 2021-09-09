Horoscope Today, September 9, 2021: See your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio

Cancer, Leo and Sagittarius sign people will do very well in competitive exams. What is possible for you? Read your daily predictions to know.

Aries

Aries sign people will do very well on all the fronts. They will work hard and sort out all the issues purely on account of their valour and courage. Their performance will draw praise from all. Your boss will be impressed with your initiative-taking and problem-solving attitude. If your interview or exam result is getting declared today, it will be in your favour. Your health will continue to pose challenges.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will do very well in attending to the incomplete tasks at hand. You will function in an efficient manner and clear a big part of the backlog. A distant relative might drop in unexpectedly in the evening and cheer up the ethos at home. A younger sibling may discuss something important with you. A loaned amount may be returned suddenly. Your partner will be in a good mood.

Gemini

Gemini sign people may have to cope with the sudden demands at home as well at work. You may feel drained by the afternoon but the quality of your sleep will be good. Your parents’ or grandparents may require your attention and time. You are likely to spot an apartment that meets all your requirements. Do not take even minor signs of illness casually. Control your spending and keep your priorities clear.

Cancer

Cancer sign people will receive money from their earlier made investment. If you play the stock market, you will certainly make gains. A new project is likely to get started or its plan will get finalized. You will remain ambitious and will try to reach what has been out of bounds for you, so far. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will perform well. Peace shall prevail at home and an evening out is possible with family members.

Leo

Leo sign people may not feel satisfied with their current levels of income. You are likely to remain restless to find ways to augment your earnings. There will be a peaceful environment at home and members will look after each other well. If you appear in an interview or a competitive exam, you will do well. Spending time with small kids will prove therapeutic. Take your decisions independently and wisely.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will manage to complete a lot of work today.; They will work efficiently and make the best use of the resources and time. You will develop a new insight or take a different approach to solve some of the recurring problems in relationships. If you rent out any property, you will be able to push your terms and conditions. Students are likely to get admission to the institution of their choice. A father figure might advise you on important matters.

Libra

Libra sign people will remain busy in coping with chaos and clutter. You will have to run pillar to post even to do routine things as people will not cooperate with you. There will be too many confusions and contradictory developments. You are advised to stay calm and let things pass. Things will start resolving on their own in the afternoon. Avoid stress and take good rest. Maintain a positive approach.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will work very efficiently. You will clear the backlog despite countering several obstacles. There will be an inflow of money from various sources which will prompt you to consider fresh investments. A fun trip is indicated in the stars. You may go out with your friends and family members. You will steadily continue to regain health and vitality. Repair work at home may prove more expensive than what you had planned for.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people will be able to work efficiently and benefit from a favourable stroke of luck. You are likely to earn goodwill and prestige on account of specific help that you may extend to a poor person. There will be peace at home even if a member is coping with illness. A loaned amount may be returned to you or you may strike gold in the share market. If you appear in a competitive exam, you will perform well.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people will start something new which will add to their professional profile in a significant way. There will be positive developments in your work which will boost your morale. There will be a cheerful ethos at home. You may spend the evening at home enjoying the bliss of familial comfort and care. Do not lose temper on people’s minor mistakes as that may ruin the general ethos for everybody. Control your spending.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people are likely to feel weak today. A minor injury is possible too, so you must take care. Do not waste your time in entertaining unnecessary gossip or rumour. Retailers will benefit from an enhanced footfall. You will work efficiently and your boss will surely notice that. Do not be exacting with others while demanding work. Your expectations will not be fulfilled and you will feel frustrated and angry.

Pisces

Pisces sign people are likely to remain very busy today. You will accomplish a lot and get praised by your higher-ups. A timely action taken by you will save a disaster. This will bring relief to everybody. Some of you are likely to start a new relationship or indulge in some of the forbidden pleasures. If your joining in a new job was pending, it might be done in a jiffy today.

