Horoscope for the week: Zodiac predictions on career to relationships from Sheelaa M Bajaj for Sept 20 to 26

Want to know what's in store for you this upcoming week? Check out what life is bringing to you based on your zodiac sign, exclusively brought to you by renowned celebrity numerologist Sheelaa M Bajaj. The Feng-Shui master tells you what you can expect in terms of career, relationships & health this week and also shares a cosmic tip!

Aries

Career – Aries are the leaders of the Zodiac, and this is what you will exude even more this week. Take charge and give directions.

Relationships – A partner should be treated as an equal, so trying to beat them out at things or be the “best” within the relationship is no good

Health – Your health issues are mainly due to overstress of work, squeezing yourself in course of accomplishing goals, angry impatience, and frustration.

Full Moon tip: This full moon encourages you to release the past.

Taurus

Career – Your pragmatic and meticulous nature will be an asset to your company. Do not be afraid to shine.

Relationships – Don’t let your inflexibility get in the way of being fair to your partner.

Health – If you find you are becoming sluggish and gaining weight for no obvious reason, you could have an underactive thyroid.

Full Moon tip: You may realise you’ve outgrown certain cliques, prompting you to find the people who appreciate who you’re becoming

Gemini

Career – It’s time to zero in on your key people, connect with your inner circle and get ready to collaborate!

Relationships – For how bubbly and social Geminis are, you may be surprised to know that they actually need plenty of alone time in order to recharge. However please give your partner the heads up before you retreat into your cave.

Health – You may be vulnerable to upper respiratory infections, bronchitis, and asthma.

Full Moon tip: Let go of goals that distract you and place your focus on what motivates you to work even harder.

Cancer

Career – Your bosses want you to do well. They will give you better opportunities. Be careful not to burn out or overwork.

Relationships – As you are very nurturing by nature do not let this lead to your motive being misunderstood by your partner.

Health – You are susceptible to health concerns due to tension, anxiety, and emotional stress. You usually suffer from bad health when you are emotionally off and not tuned with your life. Try and ground yourself.

Full Moon tip: Let this full moon remind you to have faith in all possibilities.

Leo

Career – Leos bring fiery intensity to everything they do, including work, and when they believe in what they're doing, there's no stopping them.

Relationships – A movie date with your partner will help you both relax.

Health – You usually push yourselves so hard that you may suffer strain from overexertion and nerves.

Full Moon tip: You’re ready to let go of all the dead weight in your life

Virgo

Career – You will receive rewards and recognition at work. Assess your inner circle and reach out to the power players at work.

Relationships – Being a perfectionist please don’t get obsessed with fixing certain patterns in the relationship on your own.

Health – Eating disorders are common among Virgos, as are stomach ailments such as ulcers and irritable bowel syndrome.

Full Moon tip: Let this full moon show you what kind of partner you really are and how you can attract the type of relationship you truly deserve

Libra

Career – You could set up a business like a small ice cream parlour. It will bring you fame and unleash your creative side while also satisfying the desire to collaborate.

Relationships – Balance is important to you, so always try to be fair and diplomatic in matters of the heart and listen to what your partner has to say.

Health – You will have no health problems but curb your caffeine-laden drinks.

Full Moon tip: This full moon will also shine a light on your habits, motivating you to make healthier decisions going forward

Scorpio

Career – You could travel to different cities and meet interesting people that will help you with your career.

Relationships – A family function will bring you closer to your lover. Meet them and express your feelings instead of avoiding your inner conflict of being tied down.

Health – You are prone to injuring your hand, be extra careful.

Full Moon tip: Let this full moon remind you to embrace the beauty of your life.

Sagittarius

Career – A good time to invest in new ventures however do give back to society as well.

Relationships – Your partner supports you with your interests but do not take their presence for granted as well.

Health – Scalp infection will be treated with homoeopathy.

Full Moon tip: You may embrace a turning point at home, prompting you to create a deeper source of comfort in your sacred space

Capricorn

Career – Your superiors are happy with your dedication this will give room for promotion.

Relationships – Capricorns prefer to think things out on their own before openly discussing them and committing to a decision. If you can be patient on this matter, their trust in you and your relationship will enable them to open up quicker with time,

Health – Try Zumba for flexibility.

Full Moon tip: This full moon is encouraging you to reconnect with your voice and to remember that you’ve got so many important things to say

Aquarius

Career – You are very creative and motivated at work. Work will be completed efficiently.

Relationships – The angels of love are in your favour. Love will come to you when you least expect it.

Health – Increase milk consumption to keep your nails healthy.

Full Moon tip: This full moon could also lead to changes in your finances, encouraging you to tinker with your budget and set significant financial goals.

Pisces

Career – You will move forward in your career be open to new opportunities.

Relationships – Plan dinner with your partner and keep all devices away

Health – You might have back pain.

Full Moon tip: This full moon is helping you reconnect with your confidence and your self-acceptance.

About the author: Sheelaa M Bajaj India's most renowned celebrity numerologist. She is also an acclaimed tarot master, Feng Shui master, a leading life coach facilitator and teaches master-level courses in esoteric sciences, helping people transform their lives and fortunes through various modalities.

