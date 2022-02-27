Horoscope Weekly, 28 February-6 March 2022: This week's astrology prediction for zodiac sign Virgo, Aries, Leo.

Horoscope Weekly: Want to know how the stars have aligned to send a message to you as per your zodiac sign for February 28 to March 6, 2022? Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces and Leo, what advice should you follow? Read your weekly predictions to find out:

Aries

Aries sign people, this week is going to be too busy for you, as a result, it is going to be tiring for you as well. Your destiny has very great plans for your future. You will be bound to take many decisions and accordingly, you will achieve great success. Sooner you are going to increase your sources of income and that will allow you to gain a good standard of living. By your great leadership qualities your team will give you a very positive response. Your past issues with your life are going to get under control. As good times comes you will get a little more occupied with work and for that, you will not be able to give proper time to your family but don’t worry, they will understand you and will support you for that. It will help you to be calm and to be patient. And you will generate good income from your past investments. You will also donate some amount to charity which will make you very happy this week.

Taurus

Taurus sign people will make great business decisions this week. Your analysis and strategies will work out in your favor. The only troublesome part about this week for you is your love life. This will stay turbulent throughout the week. You have unknowingly triggered your partner’s insecurities, which they won’t be able to express to you, which will lead to a huge misunderstanding. From your end what you can do is treat them with kindness, even if you don’t understand the reason behind their rude and distant behavior. Ask questions and encourage your partner to express their feelings, assure them that you will keep an open mind to their perspectives. Your health will be a roller coaster ride this week, but quite a mild one. Use the tremendous energy you have this week to focus entirely on yourself, focus on your health, spirituality, goals and aspirations. Expect a few headaches this week to lessen their effect make sure to remain hydrated and cut out on any caffeine intake.

Gemini

Gemini sign people, this week will be important for your career. You will keep busy at work, your focus towards your goal as well as your patience will be tested. With the help of patience, you might be able to achieve your goals on time. Your dedication to work will be tested many times. Expect some rewards as the result of hard work at the end of the week. You are likely to make investments in fixed assets as well. Expect to hear good news in terms of parents’ health. Your losses will convert into gains by the end of this week. Your past dead investments might become profitable as well. You will face some challenges when it comes to handling politics at work because you are a genuine person who doesn’t play games at work while other people do hence even though you need to maintain your originality you also need to keep an eye open for malpractices that might hamper your work and decrease your chances of getting a promotion this week.

Cancer

Cancer sign people, this week is all about getting uncomfortable and stepping your foot into untouched waters for you. A lot of travelling, most likely to be solo trips is in your cards this week. Though it may initially seem like a bad thing, stepping beyond the usual boundaries of your life could be a real adventure and you’ll realize in the end how far you’ve come. This week is all about being street smart for you. You have been quite delusional when it comes to knowing yourself and your capabilities of managing unexpected situations; this week is all about learning about yourself. As you navigate through unexplored terrains you will realize the true nature of your existence. You need to be focused on all aspects of your life this week and work equally hard to achieve everything you aspire to this week. The beginning of the week will have you perplexed and upset but as the days go by, you will adjust to the new routine and by the end of this week, learn to love it.

Leo

Leo sign people, let your intuitions guide you this week. You will make amazing returns on your speculations this week, which will bring your self-confidence to the next level. You will receive a lot of appreciation from people who did not believe in you and underestimated your intelligence. Focus on building relationships that feel right and aren’t made on selfish motives. Work on improving your communication skills this week. Your decision-making and leadership skills will impress a new prospect this week and will yield you very positive results with very little of your time and attention needed. If you’re in a relationship make sure that you communicate well, and let them know that you need time to focus on your work this entire week. Your love life will flourish this week as you have a lot of time at your hands. You will have a very warm and cozy time with your partner cherishing how far you have come together in your personal as well as professional lives in this week itself.

Virgo

Virgo sign people, this week is going to be fabulous for you. Positive news at the beginning of the week itself will boost your confidence to a whole another level. This week is going to be full of excitement and unique experiences for you. You will go through a positive shift when it comes to your mental and physical health. This positive shift will help you to participate and indulge more in social events. You will have an overall very positive week. Your competitors will think twice before facing you! People will not dare to pick fights with you this week. You need to make your partner feel loved and cared for this week as well. You will experience a new sense of responsibility and maturity in yourself this week which will give you the confidence you need to survive this week. You need to use this opportunity starting early this week itself to build better relationships.

Libra

Libra sign people, this is an amazing week for you. You will be provided with ample opportunities to prove yourself at work which, in turn, may also lead to your promotion this week. If you’re single, Venus is in your favor this week. You will have wonderful adventures this week with your partner. You will move on to the next level with your partner. You will experience a positive shift in your feelings, the world has never seemed this beautiful to you before and you will simply be high on life. Play a lot of sports, do physical activity and drink lots of water and increase your intake of fruits and vegetables. Also exercise regularly, and go for a long walk. Your health will be stagnant; it will not bother you at all throughout the week. Your happiness and peace will improve your health this week. This is a great week for you to go on a long walk, eat healthy drink lots of water and reflect on your past positively.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people, although not every aspect of your life will work out as you would have liked it to be, you’ll come through struggles stronger and smarter. You’re likely to feel slightly nervous and excited about how things will work out financially for you this week, as you have already made investments based on the estimation of an income that’s yet to come. Mid-week you’ll realize that you have been blessed in all aspects of life; you will enjoy your personal as well as work life. You’re likely to take an unconventional break this week to spend some much-needed time with your loved one. Do not worry about these issues, take the help of home remedies and try to relax as much as you can. Take this time to discuss your future and related topics that your partner has been dodging lately. During your time off be physically active. Go on long walks and soak in the sun as much as you can.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people, your week will be full of adventures and happiness. You will feel energized and agile throughout the week no matter how many obstacles you face, you will conquer each challenge better than anyone at work ever has, hence if you feel like you’re struggling this week, know that a lot of great things. A lot of love and appreciation from your partner will set a very positive tone for this week for you. You will be successful in a lot of high-end work which will require you to work very hard. You tend to get lost and focus on the success so much sometimes that you forget to work hard and keep being consistent. You will experience a positive shift in everyone’s behavior towards you this week be it your partner, family or friends, who will make you feel the most special person in the world this week. Your love life is the most positive thing about this week.

Capricorn

Capricorn sign people, your technical skills and practical knowledge will have a lot of people asking for your help at work. You will be on cloud nine all week this week. Your friends, family, partner and colleagues will all treat you extra special this week. Your business will go great this week. Today things will turn out the way you want as you have a lot of luck. One new opportunity will arise which will come immediately this week itself and make you a lot of profits. Stars are in your favor which will help you navigate through any problems easily regarding this new opportunity. Your love life will flourish like never before. New and humongous changes in the business will bring new finances hence new investments that you can make will lead to a lot of happiness in your family. Also, be prepared for a lot of positive surprises. Be open to the affection being shown to you.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people, you will have a great week this week. Even though there are major positive things that’ll happen this week. Sweet little gestures made by your loved one will keep you happy and satisfied throughout the week and will make you happier. Your health is on its way to improving as well this week. You will feel really good to have your friends and family this week. As they will be your biggest support system through all obstacles you encounter this week. You will realize this week that those who helped you this week, they are the only ones that truly care for you and that you would have not been able to be where you are without them. Those who are already in a relationship will have a fun week with their partner this week. You will finally have some time off work, which will be very much appreciated by your partner. Hence make this week count.

Pisces

Pisces sign people, the moon is turning, which means all the hardships that you have been experiencing last week is about to end. You will experience a great change but gradually things will start to work out for you. Expect a lot of positive surprises this week. Your partner will buy flowers, write poetry and conjure up a love potion for you all of which will have you hypnotized and high on life this week. Today you are provided with the exact amount of positive energy that you need. This is the week it all starts getting good and then goes on to be better than you could have ever imagined. This newfound confidence will keep you happy throughout the week. An entirely new and different work opportunity will open up for you which will bring a lot of fortune shortly itself. You need to think out of the box as well as go the extra mile to reap maximum benefits from this opportunity.

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, February 27, 2022: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Pisces, Aries, Virgo