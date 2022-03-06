Horoscope Weekly, 7-13 March 2022: This week's astrology prediction for zodiac sign Gemini, Cancer, Pisces.

Horoscope Weekly: Want to know how the stars have aligned to send a message to you as per your zodiac sign for 7 to 13 to March, 2022? Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces and Leo, what advice should you follow? Read your weekly predictions to find out:

Aries

Aries sign people might be experiencing some politics at work that ruin your mood this week. Make sure to be careful in terms of hidden enemies and opponents and be careful in the way you speak, otherwise, you might face losses in near future. You should avoid making investments in risky assets. Practicing meditation and yoga will help you to feel better in this messy week. You will get help from your family regarding your work this week. Expect some changes in your place, position or responsibilities at work, in terms of promotions. Your seniors will appreciate your work. Your family will support you to get success at work, which will maintain domestic harmony. Your business will be stable throughout the week but people having jobs will suffer a little bit due to the negative impact of Rahu over the sixth house. In the latter half of the week, Students will go through dilemmas regarding multiple choices available to them.

Taurus

For Taurus sign people, this is a great week for you in terms of your finances. You are blessed by a positive moon and Jupiter, you will come out from multiple messy situations. Your destiny will help you to get benefits in terms of gains in business this week. Make sure that you finish your postponed projects this week. Your losses will convert into profits, which will boost your financial health. New partnership will occur in your business this week, which will help you to grow your business. You'll be prepared to face any obstacle. You'll be preventing yourself from doing things that make you pleased this week since you'll be preoccupied with what others believe. This week, you will be under a lot of job pressure, which will prevent you from relaxing. You must find pleasure in all of your daily activities and make yourself appreciate your work this week. This week, you'll be avoiding some unneeded expenditures.

Gemini

Gemini sign people's dedication for work will be tested many times. Expect some rewards in the result of hard work at the end of the week. You are likely to make investments in fixed assets as well. Expect to hear good news in this week. You'll have a wonderful wit of amusement. Everyone surrounding you will admire your method of functioning, and they will eagerly adopt it. Your calm yet impatient temperament will give you problems in the second part of the week, putting you in a scenario that might put you in economic difficulties. This week, you must keep a calm demeanor. With the graces of Venus, single folks may discover their companion in the next week. In the second half of the week, you can feel fatigued. You should relax for a while every day this week. Your losses will convert into gains by the end of this week. Your past dead investments might become profitable as well.

Cancer

Cancer sign people may experience a little sleeplessness and feel tired due to your hectic schedule. Expect new opportunities coming your way in terms of business and work this week, which will boost your confidence to a new level. You will start a new venture with the help of your partner, which will increase your business in the near future. As suggested by the 11th House of your Zodiac, you will be blessed with a way to unveil an extra source of income for yourself. If you are working in the field of architecture or in any kind of designing or advertisement industry, this week will bring you your highest paying gigs which will help you settle minor debts. Your relationship fronts will not go so go through any issues this week. People who are already married might have to go through small setbacks this week due to the adverse position of Venus in your zodiac. Your health will be alright and there is nothing to worry about concerning your fitness this week.

Leo

Leo sign people will achieve great success this week and you will be remembered for some time to come. You will need to focus on eating healthier and exercising more often now. Things will be much better for you on the health aspect if you can stay calm and keep your mind tension-free. If you try to accommodate some health care routines like exercise or yoga you feel a lot less tired and fatigued. Your health will be a lot better this week. You might have to work late nights in the latter half of the week. People doing a job in the field of marketing will have to face disappointments in the first half of the week. In terms of your relationship, you will be too busy this week and will hardly pay any heed to your partner but, your honesty will save your relationship and will not let you down in front of your partner. Your affection for each other will not be affected by anything this week. You will be in very good health and will wish to look over your weight issues.

Virgo

Virgo sign people will realize this week that your relationship will only get better from this point which is a great outcome for you this week. This week is an amazing week for your business as everything will seem to work out super smoothly and you might even be done with work in the first half of your week itself. Believe in offering quality service and products rather than just pushing quantity. Be diplomatic and do not get into fights with anyone. Know how to get work done by other people. On difficult days of this week, people you have trusted will come to your rescue and you will be able to overcome everything by the end of the week. Your partner and you might go through minor issues due to work pressure and inability to spend time with each other but things will be fine by the end of the week. Falling temperature and increasing cold will get you some breathing issues in the latter half of the week therefore keep yourself warm and stay indoors.

Libra

For Libra sign people, health will be better this week than it's ever been in a long time. If you have been trying to achieve a fitness goal, you have ample amount of time to get to where you want. This week is a great week for you. Live in the moment and try not to rush things. You will get a lot of help and cooperation from seniors and experienced people, and this will help you accomplish all of your tasks. Career-wise, your journey will give the expected results. In the latter half of the week, you will have to face the reality you have been escaping since long therefore try not to be hard on yourself entire week. This week, you will forgive your partner’s mistakes and will communicate effectively in order to keep your relationship issues away. As moon will have negative effect on your zodiac, marriages will suffer as a result of dynamic ego issues. You might have to go through certain eye related problems and this week. Do not take things lightly and consult a doctor when needed.

Scorpio

Scorpio sign people will experience love in abundance this week. You will feel blessed to have your partner as they will be your biggest support system through all thick and thin that you will experience during this week. Your business will grow a lot and you will acquire new clients. Be it a big or a small prospect, you will observe that your business has grown the most during this week. You'll be closing a transaction at work in the latter half of the week, and it'll be a big one. This transaction has the potential to be a fantastic lottery for every one of you. You'll feel a lot of frustration in the second part of the week, and you'll want to vent it on someone. Your relationship has gone a new direction, and you're unsure what will happen next. Prepare to confront any problems together this week and always have faith in one another. In the early portion of the day, you may experience intestinal problems. This week, drink plenty of water and avoid fatty foods.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius sign people have a lot of success and great health coming their way this week, if that isn’t enough to have you smiling and floating through the week, your love life will have you on cloud nine throughout the week. It might feel like you’re existing in heaven or vacationing on an island this week. This week, you're in luck. In the second half of the week, consider investing in real estate. In the second part of the week, those in the business sector will have to deal with a number of competitors and their tactics.

You've been daydreaming about a variety of dreams that you can make a reality this week. You're on the verge of meeting the proper person. You will be alright, although you may become fatigued this week. You need to look for yourself. You should try to accommodate some health care routines like exercise or yoga so that you feel a lot less tired and fatigued during this week. This week offers you various ways of amusement.

Capricorn

For Capricorn sign people, work on exploring yourself and reflecting on your past this week.

Your quality of work will significantly improve as you have invested a lot of time in learning new things this week. You have been juggling between studying and business for quite a while now and it will pay off. Your focus on your goal as well as your patience is very commendable. Your health will assist you in achieving all that you want this week as well. Your financial situation will be unstable at first, and you will have to save money until then. You'll have a wonderful week with your loved ones, spending as much time as possible with them. This week, fresh doors to a new chapter of your partnership will open. You've been working on your physique but haven't seen any improvement. Never quit up and keep striving to achieve your goals.

Aquarius

Aquarius sign people need to try and calm your nerves this week which you can do by starting your week with meditation and yoga, do whatever you need to do that helps you calm your thoughts and process everything at a slower pace this week. You will have a fun week spending time with your loved ones as well this week. Do not overwork beyond your capacity as it may cause headaches and trouble with the eyes. Working without taking breaks could also lead to headaches and migraines. Drink warm water every day this week and long walks will provide you with the positive energy you need. You'll keep your attention on your spouse and be aware of what they're going through at all times. This week, you'll keep the lines of communication open between the two of you. You will Spend some time with your companion. Your health is in excellent shape, and all you need to do now is rest. Yoga is something you should try.

Pisces

Pisces sign people will experience a positive shift in your career this week. You have been struggling a lot lately and just when you were thinking of quitting your job, your career will take a turn in the best direction it could ever go. You will not get the expected results from your business from the investment that you made. Fortunately as you are inclined more towards spirituality this week, you won’t very upset or low when things don’t workout your way which is great as it helps you learn from your mistakes and make pragmatic decisions the next time. Your connection will blossom this week as a result of your mutual trust. To feel more love, continue to establish more trust between you two. This week, you'll begin to care about yourself and seek for better ways to maintain your body in shape.

ALSO READ: Horoscope Today, March 6, 2022: Check your daily astrology prediction for zodiac sign Aries, Libra, Scorpio