Hottest selling PS4 video games for the gamer boys and girls

The PS4 is a home gaming console that transports you to a virtual heaven given the quality of HDR technology it provides. For the thrill seekers, the pandemic shut down was a nightmare but video games came to their rescue. From the comfort of your favourite couch in your home, these games provide that adrenaline rush that one very much craves. So, check out our list of the latest games and their versions that are compatible with PS4 and get gaming!

1. Marvel's Spider Man

Spider-man is an open-world action-adventure game set in the borough of Manhattan in a fictionalised version of modern-day New York city. It is presented from a third-person perspective showing the playable character and allowing the camera to be rotated freely around them.

PRICE: ₹ 1390

2. Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V returns to the familiar city of Los Santos, but with all-new lead characters. Building on the gameplay of Grand Theft Auto: Episodes of Liberty City, GTA V offers up multiple playable characters, with three new protagonists to guide around the Lost Santos streets.

PRICE: ₹ 1420

3. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Infinite Warfare returns to the roots of the franchise with large-scale war, epic battles and cinematic, immersive military storytelling and takes players on a journey from Earth to beyond our atmosphere. It also delivers something for every Call of Duty fan with three unique game modes: Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies.

PRICE: ₹ 799

4. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

In order to recover a fabled ancient Indian artifact and keep it out of the hands of a ruthless war profiteer, Chloe Frazer must enlist the aid of renowned mercenary Nadine Ross. Venturing deep into India's Western Ghats Mountain range, Chloe and Nadine must learn to work together to unearth the artefact and fight their way through fierce opposition to prevent the region from falling into chaos.

PRICE: ₹ 920

5. FIFA 22

FIFA 22 brings the game even closer to the real thing with fundamental gameplay advances and a new season of innovation across every mode. New gameplay features in FIFA 22 give you more consistency between the posts with a goalkeeper rewrite that brings more composure to the most important position on the pitch, alongside new ball physics, explosive sprint that better matches the acceleration of the game’s quickest players.

PRICE: ₹ 3965

6. Need for Speed Payback

Need for Speed, one of the world's bestselling video game franchises, returns with a vengeance in the new action-driving blockbuster Need for Speed Payback. Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew are reunited by a search for vengeance against The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city's casinos, criminals and cops.

PRICE: ₹ 1299

