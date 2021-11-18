 House party games for a kickass evening with your friends and family

If you’re planning a get-together with your friends and family and are confused about planning the evening, worry not. Apart from the usual chatter and gossip, there are plenty of things you can do. The best way to entertain your guests is to engross them in various card games like ‘never have I ever’, ‘would you rather’, et cetera. It builds up the thrill quotient of the evening and proves to be very helpful in knowing and analyzing the other person well. So, add to cart and happy shopping.

1. Party Starter Six Games Combo

Six Pack Party Starter is here to change your party experience forever- with not one, not two, but six iconic games. Call all your freeloading friends over for a legendary game night where you compete to be the funniest person in the room. Be free to judge all your friends as they explain their poor life choices, and be prepared to be judged for yours.

PRICE: ₹ 1499

2. Would You Rather Card Game

Each round, you pick up a question and other players guess your answer - if they are right, you get punished. If they are wrong, they get punished. If you don't answer the question, you have to pick a Punishment Card and do what it says.

PRICE: ₹ 799

3. A Family Charades Mashup Card Game

Finally, a game for the whole family. Adults, teens, and children of all ages, everyone will drop their phones for this hilarious game! It is the ultimate game of charades, word guessing, and tons of fun and laughter which develops critical skills and helps everyone practice their focus, memory, and reflexes.

PRICE: ₹ 899

4. Card Game for Couples

Love Games is a card game for lovebirds. The game intends to understand your partner’s choices, talking about your insecurities, discussing uncomfortable topics, flirting with each other, and obviously building closeness. It would be the perfect gift for an anniversary or a birthday.

PRICE: ₹ 549

5. All Drunk Party Drinking Game

It is a fun drinking cards game that is a collection of 100 cards with actions, quizzes, dares, and more - a hilarious way to start parties, have fun and get drunk. Everyone picks up a card from the deck in sequence and answers questions, completes dares, votes for someone, or does whatever the card instructs.

PRICE: ₹ 295

6. Party Game About Your Friends

The Voting Game begins when the first question card is revealed. e.g., Who would survive the longest in a zombie apocalypse? Players then vote anonymously for the player that is best described by the question. Results are tallied and revealed to the group - laughter is guaranteed! Each player guesses who voted for them and each one gets one guess for every vote they received.

PRICE: ₹ 899

