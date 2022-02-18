How to actively stop your kid getting bullied by friends

Every parent wants to raise a confident and friendly child who is well adjusted and never bullied. However, this can be far from reality as some kids are often bullied at school, while others are taunted by their friends from the neighborhood, older kids or even peers at tuition classes. If you suspect this is happening with your child, here are a few ways to actively stop mean kids from bulling your son or daughter.

Help him out with how to respond

Your little one is likely ill-equipped to respond to bullies with the right comebacks. So, you must help them come up with words that can cease bullying. These can be simple and clear commands, such as "Leave me alone," "enough" or even saying "whatever" and storming away. Make sure that the words you teach them do not abuse or aggravate a bully as then the situation could get worse.

Encourage clear communication with you

It is of the utmost importance that your kid reveals to you instances of bullying. Staying silent can lead to them internalising the fear, which can result in long term trauma. Ask your kid about his or her day on a routine basis and keep a check in call with the parents of the friends of your kids every week about how things are going. Sometimes other kids may report at home that their friend is being bullied, whereas your kid may stay silent out of fear. So, you must encourage clear communication.

Role-play situations to gauge their response

It is quite likely that your kid may learn what to say, but be afraid to say it in an actual situation when faced by her bully. Role-playing with you is a fun way to make light of the situation and still practice how to confront the bully. This is a great way to ensure your kid is not scarred by the situation. It can help you pretend to be the bully and have your child stop your behavior with various responses.

This can empower your little one to face the real world and build their self-esteem.

