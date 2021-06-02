How to be there for someone who is battling Covid? Here are 3 ways you can help

Author and inspirational speaker, Devika Kaur shares with us a few tips on how to show courage and positivity for someone who is battling Covid in these trying times. Read more.

What a strange time this past year has been ever since we were first exposed to the Covid-19 virus that saw many of us battling with our livelihoods physically, mentally, financially, and spiritually. We have been experiencing trauma collectively as a global community and even though it hasn’t always been easy, we learn that heaven is a place on earth and the strength to continue is inside each and every one of us.

So many individuals are battling with their friends and family who are positive with Covid-19 and a lot of people may not be affected directly by the virus however, they may be struggling with the mental isolation that the pandemic has exposed all of us to. I want to let you know that there are many ways that you can support those who you love and who may be going through the trauma associated with the pandemic.

Every progress comes down to awareness, here are 3 ways you can help:

Listen actively

When one is down, we need more support than usual. We all want to be listened to because it instils in us a great sense of validation by making us feel like we matter. Just being there and listening, without judgement, to what others are going through is the most appreciated form of compassion that you could give. Maybe they want to share their experiences of having the virus or perhaps they are overwhelmed mentally and just want a person to rant to. Open up your ears to their vulnerability and make them feel like their pain is your own pain by showing empathy and kindness.

Offer a helping hand

Battling with a disease can be overwhelming on a holistic level. The best we can do is at least be good to the one suffering. Perhaps cooking a homemade meal or maybe they may need someone to pick up the groceries? Ask them what you can do to help them lessen the daily household activities that they may not be able to handle at their full capacity right now. Offering a helping hand is appreciated and makes the other person feel that they are not battling alone.

Spread positivity

Being a source of information for good news is a great way to uplift the spirit of someone who may be feeling isolated in their journey of battling with the pandemic. Keep yourself informed about concerning topics on public health, share positive and uplifting news about recoveries and medicinal discoveries and ultimately, be a source of joy.

Additional tip:

If you have concerns about the mental health of your friend or loved one do reach out for medical support on their behalf. Remember to take care of yourself so that you can care for your loved ones. Practice self-discipline, meditation, eat healthy, pamper yourself and allow yourself to go through the motions when trying to survive a post-pandemic society because all your feelings are valid. Happiness is a choice we must make every day.

About the author: Devina Kaur is an author, inspirational speaker, radio host and producer. She is also the author of a spiritual self-help workbook.

