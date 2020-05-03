How to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually? Follow THESE tips to celebrate the day online

This year Mother’s Day would have to be celebrated at home due to the coronavirus lockdown. So, if you are not with your mom currently, then you can celebrate this day virtually. Go online and have fun with your mom. You can take some ideas from here as well.

Mother’s Day 2020 is going to be celebrated on May 10. But since we all are stuck in the lockdown due to the COVID 19 outbreak, there is no scope of making plans for an outing. But we can do a lot of things at home to make this day special. For example, you can cook something for your mom, bake a cake for her, dedicate a heartfelt speech for her, watch a movie together etc. But what if you are not with your mom during this lockdown?

Well, if you cannot be with your mom in this lockdown, then you can also celebrate this day with great fun virtually. Go online and do whatever you want to make your mom feel special. Whatever you two together can be done virtually. So, we have come up with some great ideas to help you celebrate Mother’s Day with ultimate joy and happiness.

Ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day virtually.

1- First of all, you can arrange a group video call with all your family members to surprise your mom. And have a long video chat with everyone.

2- You two can watch a movie virtually. There are several apps for it.

3- You guys can also have lunch or dinner together virtually. And not only that, but you can also drink together, have a painting or music session together online to have some fun.

4- Order a cake online to get it delivered to her home and see her cutting it in front of you with the video call. You can also order her favourite dish.

5- Gather some old pictures of you two and make a memorable music album with them and send it to your mom. You can download any movie maker app for it to make your mom surprised.

6- Take a screenshot of the video call with your mom or record it and post it to your Instagram profile tagging your mother in it. Then your friends also can join you to wish your mom a happy Mother’s Day.

7- Tell your family members to send you video recordings wishing your mom for the day. And compile them together in a large video to send all the warm wishes to your mother.

8- You can also send her a heartfelt e-mail on Mother’s Day midnight with all your emotions and thoughts for your mom. This would be very unique and touching.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×