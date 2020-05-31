How to choose the right dog breed to have as a pet? Find out

Tips to get the right dog breed as a pet.

1- Having a dog as your pet is not very easy, as they also need a lot of mental support and attention to feel loved in your abode. So, first, ask yourself if you are truly ready to take this responsibility. You have to be a pet parent so nurturing should be the prime quality in you.

2- Now, it’s time to do deep research to get enough knowledge about different types of dog breeds. Along with that, get to know their temperament, behaviour, expenses, training method etc. to get an overall idea about each breed.

3- There are different types of dog breeds whose prices vary a lot. So, fix your budget and then find a breed within that fixed rate.

4- Have a look at your home. Which type of dog would best fit for it? Which type of breed and their size can be accommodated in your rooms? Once, you get your answer, then go ahead.

5- Now, observe your personality. What kind of breed you would like to have- a super energetic dog, a cuddly lap-dog or the combination of both? It depends a lot on your behaviour. If you are an active person who loves to practice exercises regularly, then you should go for an energetic dog breed. And if you want them to stay at home with you and want lots of attention and cuddles, then go for a cuddly lap-dog.

6- You have kids or older members in your family, then it is always recommended to go for a super friendly, smart and intelligent dog breed who can easily gel with them.

7- Is your lifestyle dog-friendly? If you need to give extra time to your job and travel a lot for it, then you should opt for the breeds which don’t need that much attention. But you do need to give them a certain amount of time. Hence, your lifestyle matters a lot on it.

8- Research about the age of the dog based on your preference. Puppies generally need ample time, attention and training. Adult dogs are good for first-time pet owners as they are mature from every aspect. You can also adopt a senior dog to bring some joy to the golden days of their life.