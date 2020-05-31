How to choose the right dog breed to have as a pet? Find out
Dogs are one of the best companions to have in your life as they can give you ample mental support. Animal therapy is in trend right now which is mostly done with dogs especially the Labrador Retriever. Dogs are smart, intelligent and playful. They can sense your sadness and quickly charm you with their interesting activities. So, if you feel lonely and are planning to have a pet in your own place, then the dog is a great option.
But have you thought about the breed? Which one would be best for you? Choosing the right dog breed is not so easy; you have to try out these steps to take your final decision. So, here we have jotted down the pointers which will help you to get the best dog breed as per your choice.
Tips to get the right dog breed as a pet.
1- Having a dog as your pet is not very easy, as they also need a lot of mental support and attention to feel loved in your abode. So, first, ask yourself if you are truly ready to take this responsibility. You have to be a pet parent so nurturing should be the prime quality in you.
2- Now, it’s time to do deep research to get enough knowledge about different types of dog breeds. Along with that, get to know their temperament, behaviour, expenses, training method etc. to get an overall idea about each breed.
3- There are different types of dog breeds whose prices vary a lot. So, fix your budget and then find a breed within that fixed rate.
4- Have a look at your home. Which type of dog would best fit for it? Which type of breed and their size can be accommodated in your rooms? Once, you get your answer, then go ahead.
5- Now, observe your personality. What kind of breed you would like to have- a super energetic dog, a cuddly lap-dog or the combination of both? It depends a lot on your behaviour. If you are an active person who loves to practice exercises regularly, then you should go for an energetic dog breed. And if you want them to stay at home with you and want lots of attention and cuddles, then go for a cuddly lap-dog.
6- You have kids or older members in your family, then it is always recommended to go for a super friendly, smart and intelligent dog breed who can easily gel with them.
7- Is your lifestyle dog-friendly? If you need to give extra time to your job and travel a lot for it, then you should opt for the breeds which don’t need that much attention. But you do need to give them a certain amount of time. Hence, your lifestyle matters a lot on it.
8- Research about the age of the dog based on your preference. Puppies generally need ample time, attention and training. Adult dogs are good for first-time pet owners as they are mature from every aspect. You can also adopt a senior dog to bring some joy to the golden days of their life.
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
lovely article