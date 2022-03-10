How to confront men at your workplace about their sexist behavior

Most employers ensure that there is a healthy female to male ratio in the office so that ladies don’t feel like they are a marginal section of employees. But no matter the number of males in your office, even a few can create an unwelcome environment with their sexist behavior. After all, life at the workplace can be tough if you feel singled out for being a woman. If you’re tired of the sexist jokes and the patronising behavior, but are hesitant to report them to human resources, then read on. Here are a few ways to confront the men in your office about their behavior.

Use humor to call them out

If you have a working relationship with the man in question, then you can pepper your conversations with humor to express to him that what he’s saying is inappropriate. If someone calls you or other women at work “dear,” you can ask, “Do you refer to all the mechanical engineers as ‘dear’?” Alternately, if a co-worker tends to routinely interrupt women at a meeting, opt for humor based on sports. Call them out by saying “Penalty for interrupting again!”

Explain the mistake using an anecdote

At times, men may be unaware of the bias and hence you can point it out better by sharing a personal experience or story. You could mention, “My friend was subjected to this in the office, and it’s deplorable! We can’t let women have similar experiences here.” This can help them relook at their own behavior and vow to be different.

Ask questions to confront them

Sometimes, you may wish to refrain from calling out your colleagues because you still have to work together. But you can use compelling questions as a harmless mode of intervention for bad behavior. If a man takes an idea that a woman presented (that went unheard) and refurbishes it as his own in a meeting, you can always question, “Just a second, Jay. Can you explain how this is different from what Sheila proposed?”

Most of these ways are designed so that they upset gender prejudice and ignite self-reflection in such men at the office.

