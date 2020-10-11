How to cope with the situation when you hate your job?

Feeling stressful and frustrated about your job is a very common situation in our life. But we can deal with this dissatisfaction through these mindful ways.

People may sometimes feel frustrated and hate their current job due to many reasons. This does not only affect their mental and physical health but only decreases their performance level. As a result, they cannot cope with daily work.

This may later be the reason for your job loss. So, why do we hate our job sometimes? There are numerous factors for it and we can work on them to fix things up. Here’s how.

What to do when we hate our job?

What is causing the dissatisfaction?

These reasons can cause dissatisfaction in you:

Mismatch of skills

If you are overqualified and have high expectations then this can cause the problem in you.

Low control

We need to have the feeling of having control over everything in our life to stay motivated and this applies for our job as well. So, when you feel you have less control in your job and it pressurizes you, then you feel lost and hate it.

High pressure

A certain level of pressure is very normal in any job place, but if there are huge consequences for your mistake, then it might be a problem. When you feel that the job pressure is beyond the extreme level, then you will get frustrated and start to hate your job.

No recognition

Recognition plays a major role in the job place to make us feel motivated and work for more. So, when you have no or low recognition at your work, then you will eventually feel demotivated and your performance level will get low.

How to deal with dissatisfaction?

These are ways to cope with this feeling:

Target your strength area It’s always better to get challenged in the area of your expertise. So, try to work harder on the fields that are your strength. You can talk to your employer regarding this to get help. Look outside for recognitions If you cannot find anything motivating in your workplace, then try to look outside for it. You can join an NGO to be a volunteer or join your hobby class to get creative or simply plan a get-together at your place and invite your friends or hang out with them. There is always a better life than in your workplace. Pamper yourself Start and finish your day by taking care of yourself. Try to have a sound sleep without thinking anything about your work. And start the day by investing some quality time with yourself. When you get any off-time then invest it on yourself and not on your job. Treat yourself If your job cannot give you recognition for your hard work and effort, then give it to yourself. After the regular work, treat yourself with your favourite food at the end of the day as a celebration. The rewards don’t have to be grand; it can be very simple. Laugh about it Try to find humour in your situation and laugh about it. This will lower your stress level making you relaxed. So, maintain a sense of humour and laughing to cope with your job-related stress. Also, try to practice stress management techniques- deep breathing exercises, meditation etc. Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who can give the best career advice to show you the right path

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×