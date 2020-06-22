How COVID 19 has affected and changed the salon industry

Samir Srivastav, Cheif Executive Officer, Jean Claude Biguine India opened up on how COVID-19 affected the salon industry and what could be the semi-permanent and permanent changes.

Our lives have turned 360-degree post the global pandemic of Coronavirus. Our daily and routine lives have turned upside down with us leaving scratching our heads for several things as this is something we never faced in our lives. Many things are now becoming 'new normal' considering changed new norms that we have to follow now on. Speaking of hair and beauty needs, since the spread of COVID-19, our impromptu visits to salons and parlors for quick eyebrow or hair styling or for long pedicure and massage seems like a story from a bygone era.

With the unlock phase being implemented in several places, the whole system, day-to-day operations, safety measures and marketing to get back fear-filled clients have been changed. Just like every other sector, the five-billion-dollar salon industry which is considered as recession-proof is damaged too by COVID-19. Several chains and small parlors are anticipating sales to recover losses. We asked Samir Srivastav, Cheif Executive Officer, Jean Claude Biguine India how the industry has changed because of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

He said, "Our industry has certainly taken quite a hit but we are resilient and more than prepared to bounce back. Post lockdown, professionally for salons, we will witness a lot of changes. The day to day operations of a salon will undergo a huge overhaul. Our protocols, services, operations have been restructured to complement the ‘New Normal’ at JCB 2.0. Once we re-open, there will be a demand for essential hair & beauty services. Besides, all efforts are being made by these establishments to reduce skin contact between clients and staff, keeping safety measures in mind. This is leading to a change in service procedures. Our industry will have to adhere to strict safety guidelines, given the nature of the job that involves close contact with clients. We will need to direct our efforts to regain consumer trust and building a safer beauty experience for them."

Semi-permanent to permanent changes in the salon industry

He added, "Salon services and operations will resume with an inflated requirement of hygiene in the near future. We will definitely see a slight surge in prices as we put the ‘New Normal’ into action across the salon industry. Basis stringent safety protocols that are required currently, salons will initially only offer essential services that require minimum skin contact. We will lean towards contactless performances and digitization. Clients will need constant reassurance regarding the safety and hygiene measures being practiced at the salon.

