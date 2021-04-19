How do you respond to a negative situation based on your zodiac sign?

We all are different from each other in all aspects. Similarly, we do have our own different style of reacting to a negative situation. Those who stay calm in such a situation can handle any negative situation more tactfully. So, how do you react on a negative situation? Find out based on your zodiac sign as predicted by Shiv Sadhika Ma Vishwaroopa, Astrologer and Numerologist.

Aries

Aries is a fire sign. They are the confident ones with temper. They are decisive but impulsive so they may act immaturely to let the negative emotions out of them rather than taking the extra time to analyse the whole situation before responding.

Taurus

It is an earth sign represented by the bull. They are extremely committed and loyal. Change makes them feel insecure. They are the believers of "keep calm and carry on". They will analyse the situation properly and then respond accordingly. They won't shy away before thrashing someone if they are the wrong-doers.

Gemini

Geminis are straight up over thinkers. They will keep on talking their feelings out until they are over it. They are highly adaptable, so they know how to look for solutions to deal with the negative moment. They will slowly and steadily come to terms with what lies ahead and make peace with what the actual situation is.

Cancer