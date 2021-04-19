How do you respond to a negative situation based on your zodiac sign?
We all are different from each other in all aspects. Similarly, we do have our own different style of reacting to a negative situation. Those who stay calm in such a situation can handle any negative situation more tactfully. So, how do you react on a negative situation? Find out based on your zodiac sign as predicted by Shiv Sadhika Ma Vishwaroopa, Astrologer and Numerologist.
Aries
Aries is a fire sign. They are the confident ones with temper. They are decisive but impulsive so they may act immaturely to let the negative emotions out of them rather than taking the extra time to analyse the whole situation before responding.
Taurus
It is an earth sign represented by the bull. They are extremely committed and loyal. Change makes them feel insecure. They are the believers of "keep calm and carry on". They will analyse the situation properly and then respond accordingly. They won't shy away before thrashing someone if they are the wrong-doers.
Gemini
Geminis are straight up over thinkers. They will keep on talking their feelings out until they are over it. They are highly adaptable, so they know how to look for solutions to deal with the negative moment. They will slowly and steadily come to terms with what lies ahead and make peace with what the actual situation is.
Cancer
Cancerians are sensitive, emotional and strong all at the same time. They will instantly withdraw themselves effectively closing the door on your hard shell. They will slide in their comfort zone and cry their heart out alone in a negative moment.
Leo
Leos are the kings with big egos. They might feel something and respond exactly in the opposite manner. They are the preachers of "the show must go on". The best way for this fire sign is to take a wider analysation and be less judgemental about the whole situation. They will respond as if they do not care and move on and will not reveal their true emotions.
Virgo
Virgos are over thinkers. They are patient, kind and reliable. Their power to deal with the negative movement is quite high. Their inner critic is sharper than the rest of all the other zodiac signs. They will seek control in a negative situation and would want to beat it and move on based on their mind rather than their heart.
Libra
They are the idealists. They always prefer to look at the bright side of any situation. For an air sign, there is always too much discussion and never enough action. So, they will not respond to negative situation loudly, rather they would indulge in self-pitying.
Scorpio
They are brave, loyal and honest. Negative situations leave them feeling insecure and unsafe. Their emotions may be extremely high but they would not want to display it out and feel vulnerable. In a negative situation, they will work out a strategy and then respond appropriately to that moment.
Sagittarius
They are honest, optimistic and philosophical. They will scatter when pushed down by a negative situation. They will escape to get some space and then seek new solutions after analysing the pros and cons of their reactions. They need to stimulate themselves mentally and physically to get over a situation and move on.
Capricorn
They are pragmatic, disciplined and workaholics. They are practical people, who will not sugar-coat their feelings, which can be actually helpful. They will instantly fold themselves back and indulge in their work to completely ignore the negative situation and get over it. They would not prefer to waste their time anywhere else but on their work.
Aquarius
Aquarians are the most analytical of them all. They are so politically correct that they will never indulge in a demeaning moment. And even if they do they will try to procrastinate it to the core and become completely unattached emotionally to the whole scenario.
Pisces
Being a water sign they are excessively emotional, empathetic and impressionable. Being a fish, they slip and swim away from a negative moment. Water finds a way around rather than entangling themselves in an unwanted situation.
Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs who are toxic and unpleasant