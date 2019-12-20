THIS is how each zodiac sign deals with road rage

Every zodiac sign reacts differently to everything and when it comes to dealing with road rage, it's really important to just calm down; Read on

These days we all own our own vehicles and we drive our own selves to and from work. Cars have become a status symbol and with the growing buying power, people have started investing in their own vehicles. But there's one problem that we all fail to take into consideration, which is that these very vehicles are jamming up our roads. Every other city has now started facing a lot of trouble with jam-packed roads, more so in the metro cities. All the traffic can often take a toll on us and it's not very uncommon for people to lose patience and end up being rash or bad drivers and just rude to people in general. While most of us have now learnt how to deal with our anger and aggression, many still struggle with road rage but the one thing that we all should know when we head out in a car of our own, is that each person may react differently towards road rage depending on their personality and sometimes even zodiac signs so, if you're curious to know, here's how each zodiac sign deals with road rage.

1. Aries

Aries are usually very impatient by nature and being in a closed space surrounded by idiots who don't drive right can make them very aggressive but at the same time, they're also smart enough to understand that they are impatient by nature and they try to remain calm by doing anything and everything that can help them stay calm and relaxed.

2. Taurus

People from this zodiac sign are usually very understanding and calm and patient. They don't get angry and aggressive easily but even when they do, they're smart enough to think before they act. They think about the consequences of their actions and what it could lead to and this helps them react in a mature and smart manner.

3. Gemini

Gemini's hate negativity and negative thoughts and when they start feeling irritated or annoyed or feel the road rage coming on, they do everything in their power to stay positive. They think of more positive things and try to keep their mind calm by listening to good music and thinking of good positive thoughts and memories.

4. Cancer

People from this zodiac sign are calm and composed and are very empathetic and compassionate by nature. They are so caring that even if they are angry and feeling the wrath of road rage, they'll probably still end up thinking about what the other person is going through and that often calms them down.

5. Leo

They cannot ignore whatever they feel and they have to vent it out but they often try to vent it in a positive manner by channelling their rage into something positive. They write it down or make fun of the situation or simply vent it by sweating it out in the gym.

6. Virgo

Virgos tend to criticise people a lot and their way of dealing with road rage is to simply accept that people are stupid and it's not worth fighting with anyone over. They simply ignore it and be the bigger person.

7. Libra

Librans don't like losing control and their mind in front of anyone and the best way to do so is to stay calm and not react. Moreover, they do not want anyone to be a witness to their temper and see them yelling and screaming so they try to handle everything in a calm manner.

8. Scorpio

Scorpios know that their anger can be dangerous so they try to talk themselves out of reacting. They would probably be the ones who pull over to the side and take a minute to calm down and relax. But that's where they draw the line, they may still end up reacting if they're instigated, provided that it doesn't put anyone's life in danger.

9. Sagittarius

Sagittarian try to control their emotions and talk themselves out of reacting but if they feel that someone is driving dangerously, they'll probably be the ones calling the traffic police to report them and they will remember the license number of the car!

10. Capricorn

Capricorns are very cautious and they always plan things well. They leave with a buffer time in hand so they don't feel rushed or like they're getting late. They're prepared for whatever is thrown at them and they don't get baffled. They know that they cannot control anything but they can control their emotions and that's exactly what they do.

11. Aquarius

They're smart and wise and they don't usually react in a way that may make things worse but they sure are obnoxious so, they will give the other driver a look or pass the message that they've made a mistake or that they're driving stupid.

12. Pisces

Road rage makes a piscean tense up physically. They'll probably grip the steering wheel hard or simply clench their jaw or something along those lines and for them, it's essential to calm down after their road rage. Relaxing physically is essential for a piscean.

Credits :Your tango

