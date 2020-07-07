THIS is how each zodiac sign shows affection and care

People are different from each other and their style of showing love is also diversified. But you can predict it based on their zodiac personality traits. Read on to know more.

Every person is different from each other and so are their reactions. How we react to everything is completely dependent on our personality. So, we cannot predict how a person will behave in a particular incident. Not only this, each person shows their affection in a different way as well. And this is also associated with our personality.

Some people show their affection in a quite direct way that is extremely visible. And others show their love through their action, it’s quite difficult to spot their love as it’s not so direct. This can be determined by zodiac personality traits. Find out how.

How each zodiac shows their affection and love for others?

Aries

These people show their affection in a different manner. They give you a challenge to complete something and will also compete with you. Though this is very odd, Aries people find it normal to show their love. They can compete with you on anything and everything if they are truly affectionate towards you. So, it’s hard for other people to spot their love. They have to tell us directly.

Taurus

Taureans won’t use words to convey their feelings. Rather they would show romantic and sweet gestures like hugging you, giving you a massage, etc. When you are stressed out or tensed about something, then they will also take you to dinner to make you feel relaxed. So, without the words also you can understand their feelings for you.

Gemini

This sign is the most verbal of the zodiac signs. They will always use words to convey their feeling and make you understand how much they like you and are interested in you. They will show great interest in whatever you are talking about. They will always want you to know how they are feeling about you. So, you don’t need to worry. If a Gemini likes you, he will tell you directly with words.

Cancer

Cancer would mostly use actions to show their affection for you. But those are very obvious and so you can easily understand their feelings for you. This sign is highly affectionate. They take care of their loved ones, listen to them carefully, will always motivate and encourage you for doing good things and do different gestures to make you feel pampered. So, if a Cancerian really likes you, he or she will definitely show these actions.

Leo

Leo’s style of showing affection is full of surprises. They are not so much into using kind words, but they will surprise you with your favourite things even if it’s not your birthday. They are also very supportive of their loved ones and will be with you in your tough time.

Virgo

These people show their affection mostly in actions but not in a very demonstrative way. They will be there always when you are not feeling good. They can understand if you need something and they will do anything to get that for you. They are not one of those who will always show or say about their feelings. Their love for you will only be visible when you are in great trouble. They are the first ones who will help you.

Libra

Librans are generally very charming and they talk to other people with grace. So, it may be tough for you to understand whether it’s their natural behaviour or affection. But Librans show different gestures to convey their feelings. They will give you gifts, will cook your favourite recipe, write you sweet texts, etc. And if your Libra person gives you a nickname, then he is surely affectionate towards you.

Scorpio

Scorpions show their love in a sensitive and thoughtful way. They can sense if you need something badly and can get you that thing before you even ask for it. So, when a Scorpio person likes you, don’t worry about your important things. These people will always want some kind of physical contact when you are with them like touching hands.

Sagittarius

These people show affection by remembering your special days. If it’s your birthday, then they will always be the first one to wish you. And if they want you to join their group for a trip or get-together, then its a sign that they seriously like you. And this star sign loves to communicate. To show their affection, they will always call, text or mail you.

Capricorn

Capricorns show their affection in a very thoughtful way. They will choose something to gift you that you have always wanted to have. It may be your favourite brand of watch or tickets to a popular concert that you wanted to watch. They can spend with you even more time after just one date if they find you trustworthy. They will always motivate you to follow your passion if they really care for you.

Aquarius

These people show love in quite a strange yet creative way. They would invite you to go for a long walk with their friend’s group so that they can know you well. They will share their favourite things with you once they start taking interest in you.

Pisces

Pisceans are quite direct in showing their love for you. They will hug and kiss you and will always be there when you need them. They will often write a poem or a song for you or will draw something based on your personality.

Share your comment ×