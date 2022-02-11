How to get ready for date night with an organic skincare routine

What could be better than a Date Night? You get an excuse to dolled up, picking up your favorite dress that you have been waiting to wear on some perfect occasion. Oh! How can you forget those favorite pairs of shoes which have been waiting for you in your wardrobe? Apart from wearing those perfect dresses and shoes, creating a matching makeup look for the occasion is always the best way to feel great and express yourself on date night. While applying that bold Lipstick, colorful shadows and the highlighter on your cheekbones; don’t forget your skin to look good, as when your skin is healthy and feels good from inside, your confidence gets boosted.

In this short span of time if you forgot to take an appointment at the salon, Madhumeeta Dhar, Chief Research Officer at Plantas says fret not! She elucidates how you can opt for products with natural and organic ingredients that are beneficial for your skin. It gives you an instant radiant glow and makes your skin super healthy by keeping you at bay from those harmful chemicals. Here are some steps you need to follow before going out on a date night.

Cleanse your face with a body milk

First and most important step before starting your makeup or skincare is cleaning your face. Cleanser cleans the dust, dirt and makeup from deep inside your pores The unique cleanser removes all make up, dirt and pollution while making the skin refreshed.

Exfoliate your skin with a scrub

Second step is to exfoliate your skin, exfoliation not only removes blackheads and whiteheads it also dissolves all the inactive proteins and dead skin cells. Scrub will also protect and repairs your skin from the damage caused by sun and reverses skin ageing.

Massage your skin with a good quality lotion

Massage cream has multiple benefits from improving blood circulation to relive stress and giving your face a natural lift. Before applying makeup, your skin should be hydrated enough so that your base doesn’t get patchy and blends well. It cleans and prevents blemishes. The face gets its natural glow and shine.

Use a sheet mask to make skin firm

Face masks are an amazing addition to your skincare routine. It can help in hydrating the skin and removing excess oils from your skin while providing a relaxing, spa-like experience at home and gives you a radiant glow.

Moisturize your skin

Moisturizer does two very important tasks, first, it soothes skin's surface for a more even foundation or concealer application and can even help makeup to stay on longer. Second, it hydrates your skin completely. Applying foundation on dry skin can cause it to look cakey. A good moisturizer helps to boost hydration and also keeps it soft and shiny.

Last but not the least a Smile always goes a long way. So, wear your Smile as it is the key to the lock of everybody’s heart.

