How to get rid of cockroaches with home remedies?

Is your home full of roaches and embarrassed about their appearances? Then follow these steps and make your home cockroach free.

House cockroaches are one of the major irritants of our home and their scurrying around is not only embarrassing but they also pose several health threats as they are carriers of bacteria and viruses. Did you know the have been existing since 320 million years? Yes, that's right! Even after conducting pest controls, some types of cockroaches find their way back after some days. There are many roach-killing products and baits available in the market, however, they contain harmful chemicals that can create problems for you, your kids and pets. Also, regular pest control services can dig a hole in the pocket. So, one can go for simple and cost-effective home remedies.

Are you too facing issues of major cockroach problem? Then you are in the right place. Today we have compiled a list of home remedies that you can follow to get rid of them. Before you read on, let me first tell you that the root cause of roaches in your home could be uncleanliness. So, the first and foremost step is to clean and declutter unwanted items, excess dirt and dust from home. And do not leave bits and pieces of food items and uncleaned plates for a long time. So, discard all the food leftovers, trash bags, pile of newspapers and other stuff that collect dust and tightly seal everything. Without dirt and food, they won't survive for long.

Read on to know how you can deal cockroach infestations with home remedies

Reduce dampness and moisture and seal the entry points.

Cockroaches will make their way into homes if there is a lot of dampness or moisture. So, fix all the leaking taps and pipes, remove any accumulated water in and around your home. These pests cannot live without water for more than 7 days, so make sure your home is dry and well-maintained. Try and find entry points of roaches and seal the cracks and crevices.

Keep home not only dry but cool as well

As mentioned, above dry places will help them to stay and even cool place too as they are not adaptable to cold. Roaches may not be as active in cold places.

Strong fragrances should help

Clean your home and floor with strong fragrant oils such as citronella oil or any medicated phenyl. You can also spray a mixture of saltwater and peppermint oil and spray it on the infested areas. The strong smell will make them go away. Keep in mind that you are not using too much water.

Boric acid

Boric acid is one of the home remedies to reduce the appearances of cockroaches in your home. Spray or apply to your house, especially in the entry points and make sure you don't make the areas wet. Make sure to keep your own food and water away from boric acid as it is hazardous for humans too. You can make a bait with this powder as well. Mix three tablespoons of boric acid, three tablespoons of flour and a tablespoon of olive oil. Mix it together and make a dough. Make balls and keep in entry points.

Bay leaves

Yes, you read it right! You can keep these pesky creatures at bay by bay leaves as they cannot bear the strong smell of the leaves. You can either hang few leaves at the entry areas or crush the dried leaves and spray the powder at infested areas.

Neem leaves

Just like bay leaves, neem leaves is also a natural remedy for pests. You can use either Neem oil or powder and spray around infested places in your home. Keep repeating the sprays till the roaches are no longer to be seen.

Fabric softener and water

Last but not the least, one can also use fabric softener as a cockroach repellent. Mix it with water and spray them either on them directly or at major spots. Make sure you are not dampening the place with too much spray.

