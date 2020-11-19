How to increase red blood cell count? THESE are the foods you need to include in your diet

Feeling low and weak? This could be the symptoms of having anaemia that occurs due to having low red blood cells count. This also the cause of having a vitamin B-12 deficiency. To increase your red blood cell counts and boost vitamin B-12, these are the foods you need to eat.

Having low red blood cells leads to anaemia in your body that means your body is working harder to deliver oxygen in your cells and throughout your body. RBCs are the most common cells in human blood and the body produces a million of these every day.

Red blood cells are produced in the bone marrow and circulate around the body for 120 days after which they go to the liver where it gets destroyed and then recycles their cellular components.

Having a low red blood cell count means there is less oxygen in your body. The symptoms could be fatigue, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath and a fast heartbeat. Apart from running and exercising daily, these are the foods you need to add to your diet to help overcome symptoms of anaemia and increase your red blood cells count.

1. Organ meat

Organ meats like liver and kidney are especially extremely beneficial for increasing red blood cells in your body. These are highly rich in vitamin B12 and provide an incredible source of energy.

2. Clams

Clams are tiny and chewy shellfish that are packed with multiple nutrients for your body. They provide a great amount of iron in your body and act as a good source of antioxidants.

3. Beef

Beef is an incredible source of vitamin B12. If you are suffering from a deficiency of vitamin B12, you can indulge in a beefy meal. If you want a higher concentration of vitamin B12 then go for the low fat cuts of meat.

4. Dairy products

Dairy products include milk, cheese and eggs. Eating egg yolks is highly recommended as it is beneficial in boosting vitamin B12. Cheese is also a rich source of vitamin B12.

5. Salmon

Salmon is highly rich in B vitamins. It is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and can be eaten to boost vitamin B12.

Credits :Pexels

