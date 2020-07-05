How insecure or confident you are based on your zodiac sign? Find out

Are you confident about yourself or feel insecure? Well, astrology can tell you that according to your zodiac signs! Read on to know them.

We all have some kind of insecurities in us for certain things but that doesn’t mean we are not confident about ourselves. But these insecurities create problems when a person cannot be confident at all. Those people feel insecure about anything and everything.

It becomes hard for them to be confident about anything. This is a tough situation for us and if you have this negative issue within you, then it’s good to try for a change. But how do you know if you are confident or insecure? Well, astrology can define that based on your zodiac signs. Read on to know them.

Are you insecure or independent as per your zodiac signs?

Cancer

Cancer people are clingy, overly emotional and highly needy. And all these qualities define them as an insecure person. They take everything too personally and are super-sensitive. Your happiness is based on others so you cannot be confident by yourself. And you do good things to others and show caring gesture for your insecurities.

Virgo

Virgos are perfectionists. They have lots of insecurities in them for which they try to do things perfectly again and again. They don’t trust their inner quality and hence doubt their own work.

Libra

Librans don’t like confrontations and often don’t stand up for their opinion. They agree on something which they don’t consider. This zodiac sign is known as the people-pleaser of signs, which is one of the key features of being insecure. And to please people they don’t like to get involved in conflicts or confrontations. But they need to be more confident to raise their own voice for something.

Pisces

Pisceans are only confident about their own creations and imaginations. They know that their work is good enough to show other people. But they are not so confident in other things and feel highly insecure for them. Apart from their creativity, they need to be confident for other things as well.

Capricorn

These people stand in the middle of confidence and insecurity. They are confident in their work and know that they are doing extremely good. But when it comes to their relationship or being romantic, then feel insecure. Basically, this zodiac sign is quite insecure about themselves. But they can hide it properly. They are not confident in their social skills.

Gemini

How insecure or confident this zodiac sign is completely depending on their mood and the situation. They are highly confident about themselves when they are at a party or any other social event. But if they are out of their comfort zone, then they feel insecure about themselves and start to lose confidence.

Taurus

Taureans are highly confident in anything. They know that they are going to win any arguments or fights. Their confidence gets expressed through their style and taste. But there is a large wall of insecurities behind that confident personality. But that can be barely seen.

Aquarius

It’s hard to understand whether this zodiac sign is highly confident or they don’t care for anything at all. Because these people can stay calm even if they have caused any problem. They know that they are not part of any problem so can be confident always. So, they can easily avoid any negative situation.

Scorpio

Scorpions are highly confident about themselves. But they are also conscious about their flaws and negative points which they know that they can accept properly. These people know that they look good or do things in the right way. So, they don’t get easily insecure. But this zodiac sign gets highly attached to someone which often becomes harmful.

Aries

Aries people are confident, energetic, enthusiastic who are great to get along with. When you are with an Aries, you will also learn to be confident. They have so much positive energy in them.

Sagittarius

These people are super confident who can do anything, anywhere at any time. They can take criticism positively and laugh at jokes cracked about them. So, it’s very hard to find any insecurities in them.

Leo

As you know that Leos crave attention, so they always stay in uber confidence. And with this confidence, they always manage to grab anyone’s attention. They know that they will make a good impression on others.

