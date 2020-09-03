How to keep your kids safe around water?

Water safety is the prime things that parents should be concerned about for their babies. Any kind of accident may take place when your child is near water if you don’t take precautions. So, here’s what parents should know about water safety for their kids.

Water safety is one of the prime factors that every parent should keep in mind for their baby. It’s about keeping your little one safe around the pool and in the bathroom. It can be highly risky for your toddler, so you have to be extra cautious when your toddler comes in contact with water.

Drowning is one of the leading causes of injury-related death in children, especially for those who are below 4 years of age. Surviving drowning can also cause severe brain damage in them. So, here are certain things you should know about water safety to keep your baby safe.

Water safety for toddlers:

Accidents in water based on a child’s age:

1.Babies under 1 year of age often drown in bathtubs.

2.Children between 1 and 4 years of age often drown in swimming pools, hot tubs, etc.

3.Older kids and teens mostly face an accident in a natural water body like lakes or rivers.

So, based on your kid’s age, take precautions while being near water.

Water safety basic

1.Be it a swimming pool or bathtub or lake, kids must be watched constantly by their parents, when they are around the water.

2.Always watch your kids closely when they are near water. Even if they know how to swim, still you have to keep your attention on them constantly.

3.It’s better to not allow your kids to go into the pool without any adult swimmer.

4.It’s always recommended giving your kids swimming lesson along with water survival skills training to be safe during any situation.

