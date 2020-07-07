How to make baby food at home? HERE’s everything you need to know

Making baby food at home is quite easy but you have to take care of certain things. Their delicate stomach should be able to digest the food. So, here’s everything you should know before trying to make your baby’s food at home.

Parents are always conscious about their baby’s foods and this is one of their prime concerns. They often get confused about it and cannot understand when and how much to feed them and what types of foods are to be given. Though baby formula and breastmilk are absolutely fine and nutritional for your baby, after a certain age, they also need solid foods.

And for that, there are many options for your little one that can be made easily at home. So, here’s everything you should know about homemade baby food and their nutrition. Read on to know.

How to make baby food at home?

How much should they eat?

You should start it with a small quantity and then increase it eventually. Includes fruits and veggies in the food along with fish and meats. Babies are too picky about their taste, so make sure you include some of their favourite things to make it tasty. And never overfeed them at all. They may have gas, stomach pain and can vomit as well. So, you have to be very careful with what you feed them.

Safety tips to follow to make your baby’s food at home

These are tips to follow for safety purpose:

1- Make sure about cleanliness. Wash the fruits and vegetables properly, especially those which are cultivated under the ground. Steamed fruits and veggies are a good source of vitamins and minerals.

2- Cook the food properly because raw veggies, fruits, fish are extremely harmful to their stomach. The temperature for cooking the foods should also be maintained. For cooking white meat it should be 165 degrees Fahrenheit, for fish, you have to keep it at 145.

How to make baby food at home?

These are tips to follow for making your baby’s food at home:

1- Wash and rinse your hands with soap and water properly.

2- Scrub and peel the fruits and vegetables.

3- You can bake, steam, roast or microwave them to make it tender.

4- Then turn them into a puree in a blender with water.

5- Then store the food into the freezer in an airtight container.

6- Heat the food before feeding them.

Share your comment ×