How to make slime? Here's everything you should know about it

Slime making is not only fun but it's also therapeutic. Read below to find out how you can make slime at home with your friends and kids by following these basic and DIY steps.

Art and craft things are always fun to play with and fun to make as well. And one such thing that has become immensely popular with time is slime. Be it in parties, videos or challenges, we can see slime almost everywhere. Slime- a gooey and sticky substance which is made by mixing Borax and water is not only fun to play with, but it's different variants can help improve your mood and relieve stress.

Slime can be bought easily at stores, but making it by adding your version to it is equally fun. It's not only a fun thing to do for adults, but it has also become one of the most popular toys among children too. So, give your kid a more personalised, fluffy and colourful slime by making it at home. If you love slime, then here's how you can make it at home with your friends or kids.

It's simple to make slime at home. All you need is borax, water, colours, shaving foam, handwash, lotion and a few more things.

Check out the simple steps to make this fun and colourful slime.

1. Steps for making the slime

1. Take a jar and add one cup of warm water, 1tsp of borax to it. Mix it well and keep it aside for a while. Now, take a bowl and add half cup glue to it. Post that, take half a cup of shaving foam, hand wash and mix it with the glue.

2. Mix all the ingredients well and add 1tbsp of cornstarch to it. This will help to thicken the slime and will add shape to it. To make the slime stretchy add some lotion. After adding the lotion, add some colour to it and mix it well.

3. Once you are done with this, take the borax mixture that you made in the beginning and add it to the mixture gradually. Take it out of the bowl and start stretching with both hands while you keep adding the mixture until it becomes not at all sticky.

This is how you make the slime. Now it's time to make the slime at home by adding some fun colours to it.

Read More