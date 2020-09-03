How much water should your dog drink every day? Find Out

Like humans, dogs also drink plenty of water every day to stay healthy and hydrated. But excessive water consumption is also not good for them. So, here’s what pet parents should know about it.

Water is the key component for to stay healthy and hydrated. So, like humans, dogs also need to drink plenty of water to keep their cells in the body healthy. Without adequate water, they also get dehydrated. So, if you’re a pet parent, make sure your dog drinks water properly in a day.

But that doesn’t mean there’s no limit for drinking water. Excessive drinking is also bad for their health. So, before having them on any particular routine, you should know the details regarding how much your dog needs to drink.

Read below to know, how much your dog should drink water in a day.

How much should your dog need to drink?

Generally, your dog needs one ounce of water per pound of body weight each day. However, there are many factors about how much they should drink. So, unless your vet directs anything, you shouldn’t restrict your dog from drinking water. Just make sure, he gets plenty of clean and fresh water every day.

Why your dog may drink less water sometimes?

At some point, you may notice that your pet is drinking less water in a day. Well, there might be certain reasons for that such as the following:

1.When your dog is on a home-made diet, he gets a certain amount of moisture through it, which is almost 65-80 percent of water. So, he will drink less water being on a home-made diet.

2.They also may not drink an adequate amount of water when they are in pain. So, it’s better to talk to the vet regarding this issue.

3.When he is feeling hot or exercising, he tends to drink more water than any other time. That's because he has lost most of the water from the body through panting and salivation.

What happens if your dog doesn’t get enough water?

Without adequate water, your furry friend will get dehydrated which leads to many health risks. They are as follows:

1.Kidney disease.

2.Metabolic disorders.

3.Cancer

4.Pregnant or nursing animals are more prone to dehydration.

How to check your dog for dehydration?

Follow these steps to check your dog for dehydration:

1.Gently pinch the skin between the shoulder blades.

2.Then pull the skin gently and release it.

3.Then watch for the skin to fall back into its place. It should return to its place quickly. And if the body has got dehydrated, then it will take a lot of time to get back to its place.

Some other signs of dehydration:

1.Gums are dry, sticky or pale.

2.Dry and sunken eyeballs.

3.Dry nose and mouth.

What if your dog is drinking excessive water?

If your dog is urinating more than usual, then it’s better to talk to the vet because there might be health issues which are causing this problem.

You should clean the water and food bowls of your dog regularly with clean water and soap because they come into direct contact with the pet’s saliva, so they can easily catch bacteria.

Also Read: Food Allergies in Dogs: THESE are the myths and facts pet parents should be aware of

Share your comment ×