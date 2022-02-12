How to prepare your child for moving out of home for further studies

Many a times children are faced with the prospect of leaving home as teenagers when they get a admission in a college in another city. Whether its halfway across the country, abroad or even in your neighboring town, seeing your 16-year-old leave home can be hard for parents. You may be anxious when you wonder whether your youngster is ready to make it on his own in the world. So, take a look at some ways you can prepare your offspring for moving out of home.

1.Set aside negative emotions you may have about the move

Many times, it is the parents and relatives who harbour negative emotions about the move that stop the child from taking up a great opportunity or leaving with confidence. Some families believe their daughters shouldn't stay away from their house till the day they marry and leave for their husband’s home. However, this is an antiquated notion and you must set it aside to ensure your child has a good education and a bright future. Others are concerned for the girl or boy’s safety and the influence new roommates would have on them. While, these are pertinent concerns, you must trust in your upbringing and allow them to make someone of themselves.

2.Check out their new room and meet the flatmates

It is possible that your youngster would have a lot of flatmate problems when it comes to equally paying bills, doing household chores and routine incompatibilities. So, it would be wise to see the new lodgings and get a bearing of the new roommates. This shall help you counsel your son or daughter as they navigate flatmate problems later on.

3.Encourage them to be financially independent but assure them they can fall back on you

Whether it’s taking up a part time job or tutoring others to make some quick money; it is never too soon to encourage your kids to take responsibility of some of their financial expenses. Nevertheless, you must ensure that they know they can rely on you in any emergency and that you are just a call away.

Along with the sadness you feel for your son or daughter leaving home, you probably aren’t looking forward to an empty nest. Yet, most parents shove all these feelings aside and think only of their child’s happiness as they prepare them for the next step.

