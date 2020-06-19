How to prevent your pets from contracting infections during the monsoon season?

Let your pets enjoy this weather of monsoon, however, follow certain tips and hacks. Read on to know more.

This monsoon, take extra care to ensure keeping your pets safe from contracting infections. The rainy weather leads to high levels of moisture in the atmosphere and the key goal is to try and keep your pets dry. Here are a few things you can do:

Stagnant Water: Puddles or little pools of water that form in this season can be very harmful or dangerous for your pets. More often than not, these puddles of water can be contaminated with leaked sewage water, which tends to rise due to excessive rain when our city roads begin to flood. Our pets usually have a tendency to walk through these puddles or even take a quick sip from them. You should ensure keeping your pooch on a tight leash when out for a walk. Drinking water from these puddles can cause vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, or even loss of appetite! If you see such signs consult your vet immediately to take quick action. Also, consider making your pet wear a raincoat when out on walks to prevent puddle water from splashing onto their coat. In this season, this water serves as breeding grounds for ticks, fleas and many germs.

Ticks: As most pet-parents would know, ticks are a very real and serious problem for pets and as mentioned, this is tick breeding season. If your pet gets ticks you really have to take some serious measures to deal with the problem, as ticks can give your pet infections and even cause them to fall ill. What you need to do is use anti-tick shampoo’s or even get an anti-tick collar to deter ticks from ever entering your home. Of course, once they’re in your home you must kill them and dispose of them properly, so they don’t return. Consulting a vet around such products and how to deal with a tick or flea problem is always advised.

Frogs & Lizards: A less known fact, we must protect our pets from frogs and lizards too! Frogs and lizards, when startled, have a tendency to bite larger animals in fear for their own safety. Many times, our pets will run towards such smaller animals to attack or play with them. If bitten, these bites can be extremely toxic and poisonous so a vet must be consulted. If your pet returns home and looks like it has some pain, always check for small bite marks and immediately consult a vet.

Diet: Food in this weather has a tendency to spoil quicker than usual. This goes especially for packaged food which tends to develop food-borne bacteria which can easily cause food poisoning. Many vets agree, that in this season, we should try to make balanced and nutritional home-cooked meals. Cook is smaller batches, so you make fresh food more often.

Take care and do let your pets enjoy this weather. For the pooches who love to play in the rain, let them out for a splash party on a day when you plan to bathe them or if your pet gets completely drenched in the rain, use lukewarm water to clean them off as this helps fight a drop in body temperature due to the weather.

By Devanshi Shah, Founder & CEO, Petkonnect

