How to sleep train your baby? Here are the 7 tips for parents

Sleep training your baby is meant to bring your little one on a strict routine to fall asleep on the right time and have a sound sleep. So, here are certain tips for parents.

Sleep training your baby is one of the most essential parts of parenting. Experts suggest that you should start the training when your is of 4 to 6 months of age. Infants between 4 and 12 months need to get 12-16 hours of sleep in a 24 hours period. Toddlers of 1 to 2 years have to get 11-14 hours of sleep and kids of 3-5 need 10-13 hours sleep daily.

But for this sleep routine, first parents need to give sleep training to their babies to make them habituated with it. Human brains run on proper sleep, so your baby may get health issues due to improper sleep. According to doctors, babies who cannot get enough sleep tend to have a shorter attention span and release more stress hormone cortisol. So, here are some tips to parents to sleep train your baby.

Sleep training tips for babies:

1.Always keep a log of your baby’s sleep to track everything. This way you can understand when they get sleepy or fussy or cry and then you can zero down their idea bedtime. So, maintain the log.

2.Creat a bedtime ritual to make your baby habituated with it. You can read something to him, sing lullabies or simply tickle to make him fall asleep. Doing the same thing every day will make his body prepare for the sleep. He will understand that it’s time for bed. So, do the same thing every day on the exact time and maintain consistency.

3.There is no special day to start sleep training, but try to avoid any important events. You can start this training on any normal day when there is no special occasion. Often, parents start the training on the weekends which can make you fail as it becomes tough to maintain the routine on weekdays. So, do this on normal weekdays.

4.While sleep training your baby, it’s extremely important to make the room comfortable and set a cool temperature. Your baby’s sleep will be interrupted if the room is not properly cool.

5.You can follow any of these training methods:

Fading method- In this method, your baby will fall asleep with soothing techniques like feeding, rocking and talking.

Pick-up and put-down method- Here, parents will pick the baby only if he or she is crying and put them down when he is comforted. They will keep repeating this until the baby falls asleep.

Chair method- You will sit on a chair near to the crib and will only pick the baby if he gets fussy. Then you will move further from the crib each night until you are outside of the room. You have to do this every day continuously.

Cry it out method- In this method, they are left alone to cry it out during their bedtime until they fall asleep own their own. This method helps them to soothe on their own.

6. Whichever routine you follow, be consistent with it. If you are out of station due to work, then start the routine again as soon as possible once you get back. Parents do this mistake often that they cannot be consistent with the training. They need to understand that all methods need time to get adjusted.

7-No matter, how much your training is impactful, don’t do sleep crutches like rocking, singing or nursing because then you will have to do the crutches every time he or she wakes up from sleep. Wait for them to self-soothe as sleep training is also meant to teach how to soothe yourself.

Also Read: Parenting Tips: 7 Unusual reasons why your baby cannot sleep

Share your comment ×