How strong is the second COVID wave, according to an Astrologer

COVID-19 is in its second wave based on the current affected cases. So, astrologer Jagannath Guruji predicts its effects in the second wave. Here’s what you should know about it.

The latest news on the rising number of cases and COVID-related deaths in India indicates a return of the deadly virus. Is it going to be worse than before, or can we handle it this time? These are the worrying thoughts of everyone. While science and technology have been at the frontline to address many challenges spurred by COVID-19, here is a different take that may help you understand the complete situation from a vantage point. So, astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji, predicts how COVID-19 would be in its second wave.

COVID-19’s impact is far from over yet, and it may take a long time for the virus to loosen its grip. Until September 2021, the virus will remain around us and impact the way we live our lives. Even though the impact will not be felt as strongly as the first wave, Maharashtra may witness some severe situations in some places.

It is recommended that people should continue with prevention measures of washing hands thoroughly, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Even during this time, prevention is the only way to deal with the COVID-19 virus. The novel Coronavirus and its mutated versions may exist until 2024.

Role of vaccination

The invention of the right vaccinations has been a boon. But, similar to wearing masks and other preventive measures, vaccination is basically a shield against the severe effects of COVID-19. There is no guarantee that a person once vaccinated could not contact the virus in the future. It will take some time to get rid of the virus completely. It is recommended to get vaccinated as and when they are eligible to do so. Should you be worried? Most cases in the second wave will be of mild degree because of two factors- vaccinations will be readily available for a larger section of the people. Here, you must not worry but be alert of the situation around you. Moreover, worrying can damage one's mental health. Even though the COVID-19 of mild degree will be dominant, most patients will not experience any virus symptoms. Minor discomforts such as headaches, dry lips, fatigues and more can be generally felt. However, today and in future, if you experience any discomfort irrespective of its degree of severity, it is better to home-quarantine yourself. What should you do? Be prepared and mindful even if you get vaccinated. In some places, lockdowns may happen yet again, but they will not hamper the lifestyle or the jobs. Strict lockdowns will not be seen at all. You must be aware of all the updates on the COVID-19 situation and the government's announcements.

