How to take care of your child’s dental hygiene at different ages?

Kid’s dental hygiene is one of the most important concerns among parents. It needs to be taken care of differently at every phase of their growth. So, here’s how you can do it.

A child’s well-being is the main concern for every parent. They want to protect their children from all the harmful things in every possible way. And this includes kid’s dental hygiene as well. This is one of the most important and common problems among children. At a young age, they eat a lot of sweet things like chocolates, cakes, candy, gums, cold drinks, brownies and others.

Now, if their dental hygiene is not taken care of properly, there will be decay and cavities in teeth and gums. So, what parents should do to take care of the dental hygiene of their kids? Here’s everything you should know about it.

Kids and their dental hygiene.

Oral hygiene for infants

Follow these tips to take care of your infant’s dental hygiene:

Wipe the baby’s gums with a clean cloth after feeding. This removes bacteria.

Once they start having teeth, brush them twice in a day with a mild toothpaste, that is designed for babies only.

Take away the bottle right after they finish drinking water. This prevents baby bottle tooth decay.

Consult your dentist after your baby’s first birthday.

Oral hygiene for children

Tips to follow to maintain good oral hygiene amongst children:

Make sure they use a pea-sized amount of the toothpaste to brush teeth and then spit it out after brushing.

They need to brush at least for two minutes twice in a day.

It’s a good time to start flossing as well.

Visit the dentist every 6 months for a dental checkup.

Oral hygiene for pre-teens

How can you take care of the dental hygiene of pre-teens?

Raise concerns about dental hygiene in them. Tell them how brushing can prevent tooth decay and cavities.

Pre-teens should brush for 2-3 minutes. They can also use an automatic toothbrush.

Flossing is extremely important at this age. So, make sure they don’t skip this stage.

If your kids are involved in sports, then give them a mouth guard to keep them safe from dental injury.

If they are using braces, then it’s better to use an automatic toothbrush and floss to prevent white spots on teeth.

Share your comment ×