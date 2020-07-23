  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

How to train your dog for asking you to take him outside?

You cannot notice all signs every time when your dog needs to go out to poop. After some time, he has to ask you to take him for it. So, here’s how you can do it with regular practice.
2389 reads Mumbai
How to train your dog for asking you to take him outside?How to train your dog for asking you to take him outside?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If you are a new dog owner, then you have to invest a lot of time in training your pet. This initial time can be a bit tedious with the training steps. However, a dog will only well-behave if he or she is trained in the correct way by his owner.

And one of the toughest parts of training is to teach them to ask for going outside for pooping. You cannot watch for his signs to take him out. If you are busy with something, then he has to tell you that he needs to get out. So, how would you teach your furry friend? Find out below.

Teach your puppy to ask for going outside:

Before this training, your dog needs to be potty-trained. This is known as house training for dogs where they understand that we have to go out for pooping.

Things you need for the training

For the training, keep these things:

Treats.

A bell.

A leash.

Method One

Hang a bell near the entrance where your dog can easily reach.

During the potty-training phase, ring the bell each time when you take him out for pooping.

Repeat the step every time.

This way he will understand to use the bell before going out.

Make sure your dog doesn’t get scared of the sound of the bell.

Method Two

Keep a leash near the entrance where your dog can reach easily.

Every time before taking him out, tell him to hold the leash in his mouth.

If he holds it properly then praise and give him a treat.

If he drops the leash, tell him to hold it again.

Make sure he holds it while going out of the house.

Remember all methods need to be repeated many times to make him or her habituated with it. It will take time for them to understand the process. You can also talk to your vet regarding this.

Credits :wagwalking, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement