How to train your dog for asking you to take him outside?

You cannot notice all signs every time when your dog needs to go out to poop. After some time, he has to ask you to take him for it. So, here’s how you can do it with regular practice.

If you are a new dog owner, then you have to invest a lot of time in training your pet. This initial time can be a bit tedious with the training steps. However, a dog will only well-behave if he or she is trained in the correct way by his owner.

And one of the toughest parts of training is to teach them to ask for going outside for pooping. You cannot watch for his signs to take him out. If you are busy with something, then he has to tell you that he needs to get out. So, how would you teach your furry friend? Find out below.

Teach your puppy to ask for going outside:

Before this training, your dog needs to be potty-trained. This is known as house training for dogs where they understand that we have to go out for pooping.

Things you need for the training

For the training, keep these things:

Treats.

A bell.

A leash.

Method One

Hang a bell near the entrance where your dog can easily reach.

During the potty-training phase, ring the bell each time when you take him out for pooping.

Repeat the step every time.

This way he will understand to use the bell before going out.

Make sure your dog doesn’t get scared of the sound of the bell.

Method Two

Keep a leash near the entrance where your dog can reach easily.

Every time before taking him out, tell him to hold the leash in his mouth.

If he holds it properly then praise and give him a treat.

If he drops the leash, tell him to hold it again.

Make sure he holds it while going out of the house.

Remember all methods need to be repeated many times to make him or her habituated with it. It will take time for them to understand the process. You can also talk to your vet regarding this.

