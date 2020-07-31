How would you like to host a party as per your zodiac signs?

Throwing a party is always a fun thing as we can do it in our exclusive style. Hence, it speaks about what kind of person we are. So, here’s how you arrange a party based on your zodiac signs. Find out.

Hosting a party is one of the most interesting things that people love to indulge in. When it comes to talking about the arrangements, everyone has their own style. After all, it also showcases your choice and preferences.

Some like to be quirky and others want to keep it simple. Foodies love to offer different lip-smacking dishes to their guests and good music. Your personality speaks a lot about the way you host a party. And there is no better way than astrology to know about people’s personality traits. So, here’s how would you host a party based on your star sign.

Hosting a party according to your sun sign traits:

Aries

Aries means high energy and enthusiasm. So, they will host the party at a fancy location. They are the people who like to make plans at the last moment. But Aries will never fail to gather the crowd to throw a fabulous party.

Taurus

When a Taurean is throwing a party, then it would mostly be a formal evening. They will like to call a few people due to their picky nature. Taurus people cannot arrange a gathering without proper planning that will be done for several months. Guests will be offered different dishes with a strict set of menu.

Gemini

These people will generally arrange a large get-together instead of a party. There will be different types of foods from different cuisines. But when it comes to inviting their guests, they do have a huge list.

Cancer

If you truly connect to your Cancer friend, then only you will be invited to their party. These people only consider their family and close friends as their guests to invite. They will mostly invest their time on deciding the menu and try to handle everything by themselves. They want to make sure that everyone is satisfied with the food.

Leo

You will always want to be a part of the gathering which is being arranged by your Leo friend. There will be quirky decorations, great foods and lot of people to party with. These people will constantly take pictures of their evening to post it on social media with lot of hashtags.

Virgo

Virgos take weeks or months to plan for a party. They will make printed invitations to inform their guests about the date and venue. Curated guest list, perfect location, carefully picked menu are some of the features of their party. They will never forget to have a backup plan to handle emergencies. Virgos spend more time to organise the party rather than enjoying it with their friends.

Libra

The social butterflies of the zodiac will make sure to have everything in place. So, when a Libran is throwing a party, the location would definitely be exotic. They want to take this to another level by having a specific theme for the get-together.

Scorpio

These people are more into arranging an intimate gathering rather than a full-blown bash. Without overdoing it, they will opt for candles and dim lights for the decorations to create a soothing ambience. They will invest more in arranging different types of snacks rather than having a proper dinner party.

Sagittarius

Throwing a party means high energy for Sagis. They will do everything at the last moment but make sure to arrange a huge one. And it will always be on the weekend.

Capricorn

It’s more like a networking situation for Capricorn people. They will like to keep it simple with impressive dinner and a few drinks. These sorted people will always take a long time to plan everything maintaining the details. Their favourite people will only be on the guest list.

Aquarius

They don’t believe in the usual way of throwing a party. They will make it more like a hangout session where interesting discussions on politics would be prioritised the most. They will be quick to order food online so that no one is distracted from the deep conversation.

Pisces

If a Piscean is hosting the party, then it will be at an unusual time and place. They will be creative while arranging a mind-blowing party theme. They will constantly check on everyone to make sure they are alright.

