THIS is how you like to eat your eggs in the morning based on your zodiac sign

Eggs are nutrient packed food you need in the morning to kickstart your day and keep your body energised. However, all of us have different styles of cooking eggs and we have astrology to tell you how you like your eggs in the morning, poached, scrambled or fried?

Eggs are one of the most versatile food that can be eaten in multiple ways. This energy packed meal is efficient and keeps you energised throughout the day. Hence, it is mainly eaten as breakfast or mostly as a first meal in the morning. Eggs are also a good source of protein, selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals like zinc, iron and copper that are essential for your body.

Certain people have certain styles of making eggs and if you’re in a rush on a specific morning of a weekday, you can always look to the stars and look for inspiration. Here are some ideas to cook up a healthy dish for you in the morning with different styles of eggs based on your zodiac sign.

Aries - Graved

Aries pay less attention to details as they’re impatient and are often direct in their approach. This straight forward sign would prefer their eggs to be of that quality as well. Focused, determined and straight forward and flavourful. Graved eggs are the perfect way to make eggs for this zodiac sign.

Taurus - Omelette

A simple and minimalistic zodiac sign who is also health conscious about their eating habits, an omelette is an ideal choice for breakfast with eggs for this zodiac sign. Omelette will provide them with the right amount of nutrients and not miss out on any protein in their meals, just how they like.

Gemini - Poached

Cracking open a poached egg and the liquid yolk oozing out of the outer shell is something that would satiate hunger pangs of a Gemini. The ability to learn the art of making perfectly poached eggs is also something that a Gemini would take immense joy in.

Cancer - Scrambled

Easy to make and much easier to eat with blended flavours, a Cancerian would be pleased to eat scrambled eggs in the morning. Scrambled eggs can also be eaten as part of their dinner or for supper with butter toast.

Leo - Sunny side up

Sunny side up for the sunshine loving people belonging to this zodiac sign is the perfect choice. Leos are also known for being lazy and sunny side up is the easiest way to make eggs.

Virgo - Egg whites only

Virgos are health conscious and fitness freaks and it’s bound that they bring this habit into their diet as well. Hence, a Virgo would discard the egg yolk and eat only the egg whites as part of their morning ritual.

Scorpio - Over easy

Over easy eggs are a distinct way of making eggs that only a Scorpio would love for its unique abilities. Scorpios love surprises so much so that they would prefer their meals to surprise them as well.

Sagittarius - Frittata

An adventure loving zodiac sign, an over-enthusiastic Sagittarius would go all out and experiment a lot with their eggs. This zodiac sign will dish out the most exotic dish in the kitchen with lots of flavours and cheese. Frittata is the ideal choice of eggs for this zodiac sign.

Capricorn - Hard boiled

A classy Capricorn who likes to instil discipline in all aspects of life including their food, hard boiled eggs is the perfect way to make their eggs. It shows discipline and integrity that this sign possesses.

Aquarius - Fried

Aquarians love innovation and with a creative mind like that, they’re bound to put some creativity into their meals as well. Hence, fried eggs are the perfect morning meal for this zodiac sign.

Pisces - Soft boiled

Soft boiled eggs for the soft hearted and persistent Pisces is the perfect choice for a hearty meal in the morning before kickstarting their day.

