THIS is how you should decorate your Christmas tree based on your zodiac sign

Christmas countdown has begun and so have our preparations. If you are looking for ideas to decorate your Christmas tree this holiday season, look no further. Here is how you can adorn your Christmas tree based on your zodiac sign.

The holiday season is upon us and as excited as it gets day by day, we simply can’t keep calm. By now all the Christmas shopping is done, going through the lit Christmas markets to choose the perfect Christmas tree for your home is a never ending process. What comes later are the decorations and ornaments to adorn the Christmas tree with.

People often get creative with their Christmas decorations and coming with new ideas every year can be a daunting yet exciting task. To make it easier for you, here are some options you can look at to decorate your Christmas tree based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

The theme this holiday season for Aries is red. You can opt for red colours and fairy lights that will have a bright effect on the Christmas tree.

Taurus

Taurus can opt for a more wild, jungle theme with woodland creatures. You can use reindeer cut outs, owls, and other creatures of the jungle with stars and white lights.

Gemini

Geminis are known for having a versatile and social personality. A multicoloured and vibrant Christmas tree is what you should opt for. You can use sparkling fairy lights with multicolour to decorate your Christmas tree.

Cancer

Cancerians can go vintage and old school by choosing to decorate their Christmas tree with stars, snowflakes and gold ornaments for a classy look.

Leo

The Christmas tree should dazzle and light up in gold for people belonging to the fire sign. You must use dazzling lights and jazz it up by going all extra with your Christmas tree. Use golden tinsel and garlands.

Virgo

Virgos can opt for a rural, village theme for their Christmas tree. They can use check t shirt and use it as a DIY decoration.

Scorpio

This zodiac sign can opt for a white Christmas theme. Decorate your Christmas tree with white metallic decoration, crystal balls and cotton balls to create snowflakes.

Sagittarius

Sagis could adorn their Christmas tree with a wanderlust theme using sleigh, reindeers, gloves and socks. Keep it cosy yet adventurous and exciting.

Capricorn

A minimalist Christmas tree with fewer decorations would please the eyes of a Capricorn. You can keep it minimal by adding a star at the top of the tree and yellow fairy lights.

Aquarius

Aquarians can get creative and try something different that would suit their personality. You can try a sea or a marine theme for your Christmas tree by adding sea creatures, waves and blue decorations to your Christmas tree. Give it a beachy look to keep it unique and aesthetic.

Pisces

Pisces can keep a candy theme for their Christmas tree by adding lots of candies. They can make it a candy land for everyone witnessing their Christmas tree.

