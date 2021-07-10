Hum Aapke Hain Koun film characters as zodiac signs

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a film that is loved by all, be it teenagers or adults. It is a quintessential feel-good film that brings a smile to everyone’s face.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun is an immensely popular film, from the characters to the dances and the songs, everything about it is absolutely iconic. It is a film that teaches us about the importance of family, while also making us fall in love with the characters Prem and Nisha.

Many more such characters of the film, including Pooja, Rajesh, Lallu Prasad and Kailashnath also won our hearts with their simplicity and humbleness. We took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of this film, based on their personality traits.

Prem

Prem, while being extremely fun-loving and outgoing, also has a sensitive side to him. He is very protective of his big brother and is also conscious of the fact that his sister-in-law should be made comfortable in her new house. The zodiac sign that he most resembles is Pisces.

Nisha

Nisha is jovial, adventurous and extroverted. She isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind and loves meeting new people. She makes friends wherever she goes with her friendly and warm nature. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Gemini.

Pooja

Pooja is homebound. She puts her family members before everyone else and is willing to turn the world upside down to make them happy. From being a good wife to being an ideal daughter, Pooja is warm, loving and caring. She is most similar to the zodiac sign Cancer.

Rajesh

Rajesh is slightly reserved. He doesn’t verbalise his emotions or feelings but is extremely sensitive and observant. He likes to stay in the background unlike his younger brother Prem and is shy and humble. The zodiac sign that he most resembles is Scorpio.

