Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam film characters as zodiac signs

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is an extremely sensitive film that deals with topics such as love and marriage in a very unconventional and unique way. Check out the possible zodiac signs of the main characters of this film.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a film about romance, love, and sacrifice. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ajay Devgan, and Salman Khan in lead roles, this is a very sensitive and thought-provoking film. It doesn't follow the stereotypical idea of letting the lovers unite at the end of a film and teaches us that if you truly love someone, the only thing important for you, is their happiness.

It is a film that shows us the glorious culture of India while also dealing with the theme of unrequited love. So we took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of the main characters of this extremely iconic film. Have a look at the possible zodiac signs of the ensemble cast of this film below.

Nandini

Nandini is headstrong, opinionated, and brave. In spite of being in a deeply patriarchal family, she isn't afraid to speak her mind. Apart from being courageous and bold, she is also sensitive and observant as she can easily figure out Vanraj’s emotions when she is about to leave him for Sameer. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Cancer.

Sameer

Sameer is warm, friendly, loving, and caring. He makes friends wherever he goes and falls in love with Nandini in a jiffy. He is a kind-hearted person who doesn't get involved in the complications of life and doesn't worry a lot. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Gemini.

Vanraj

Vanraj is the exact opposite of Sameer, he is shy, quiet, and reserved and speaks only one talked to. He isn’t too vocal about feelings and emotions. He is madly in love with Nandini and doesn't want to go, but he still somehow manages to keep a straight face and turns the world upside down to reunite with her lover. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Scorpio.

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs advised to take precautions on the health front today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Share your comment ×