Hum Tum: Have a look at the characters of this popular film as zodiac signs

Directed by Kunal Kohli and starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, Hum Tum is a film about love and romance. It follows the journey of Rhea and Karan through different stages of life and in different countries. It is a romantic comedy that tickles your funny bone while also instilling your faith in true love.

Every character of this film is relevant to the plot and has multiple layers to them. So we took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of some of the characters of this film, based on their personality traits.

Karan Kapoor

Karan is basically a child in an adult’s body! He is carefree, innocent, and genuine. He doesn’t have any ill-will in him but often finds himself in the middle of chaos and confusion due to his lack of seriousness in life. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Sagittarius.

Rhea Prakash

Rhea is a responsible and mature girl who doesn’t take anything for granted. She is the exact opposite of Karan and takes life a little too seriously! She is a perfectionist and doesn’t easily mingle with people. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Virgo.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun is Karan’s father. He just like his son, didn’t take life or his decisions seriously and now has regrets. He is a jovial, happy-go-lucky kind of a man who is determined to not let this son repeat the mistakes that he committed in his young adulthood. The zodiac sign that he most resembles is Pisces.

Parminder Prakash

Parminder, unlike her daughter Rhea, makes friends wherever she goes. She is social and extroverted and has a friendly and warm nature. Her outgoing personality makes her similar to the zodiac sign Gemini.

