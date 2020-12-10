Human Rights Day 2020: Here’s the theme and significance of this day and how it is celebrated

Human Rights Day is celebrated annually on December 10 all over the world to protect and promote human rights. This day makes people aware about their rights and equality. So, here’s the theme and significance of the day and how it’s celebrated.

Human Rights Day is celebrated annually on December 10 all over the world. This day is observed to honour the adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations General Assembly.

UN encourages for equal rights amongst all people without any discrimination and exclusion. So, the celebration of this day makes people aware of their equal rights and its importance. Here is the theme and significance of this day.

Human Rights Day: Theme and the significance of this day:

Human Rights Day Theme

Human Rights Day theme for 2020 is “Recover Better - Stand Up for Human Rights”. Human Rights Day was first observed in the year 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It is available in more than 500 languages and is the most translated document in the world.

Significance of Human Rights Day

The celebration of this day is highly important to raise awareness amongst people about their rights and equality. This day makes us realise why equality is important and discrimination is damaging to our society.

How to celebrate Human Rights Day?

1.Take pledge on this day to promote and protect the human rights of all people and society.

2.Talk to people and tell them about human rights so everyone knows about it.

3.Read the full version of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

4.Post something about this day on your social media profile with the #HumanRightsDay to let people know about this day and the rights.

5.Create a discussion group with your friends and arrange virtual events to promote human rights.

