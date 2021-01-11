‘I told Anushka Sharma’s mother, the duo would have a baby; she laughed,’ numerologist, Sanjay B Jumaani

Astro numerologist Sanjay B Jumaani claims he had predicted Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s baby arrival and even craftily mentioned it to her mother. Find out more

Seeing the future, astrology and numerology can all be dependant on faith. While some believe that the ‘stars will align’ others believe highly in numbers and how they play their role in making big things happen. From what it looks like, one such believer is Anushka Sharma’s mother who visited Astro-numerologist, Sanjay B Jumaani. He says, “When Anushka Sharma’s mother consulted us for her venture, I had craftily mentioned to her that as per numbers, the duo would have a baby; to which she laughingly responded saying that they had no such plans as they’re career-driven.” He then claims, “Well, I did reason with her saying that both would be in their favourable periods, and could thus be blessed with a baby around this time!”

“Call it destiny's innings if you may!,” he then adds.

While talking about his predictions, he also puts his numerology to test by claiming that the baby girl is lucky to have been born on Rahul Dravid’s birthday, “Now coming to what the numbers have in store for their bundle of joy: Blessed they are to have their little one delivered on the same date as the legend himself; the wall that stands still, Rahul Dravid!”

He further adds, “Born on the 11th January, she is primarily a number 2, which is governed by Moon, the dreamy, romantic & artistic planet. We’ve been an untiring advocate of 2 (Moon) & 6 (Venus) being the best numbers for entertainment. It wouldn’t be a wonder seeing their baby follow her mom’s footsteps!”

“Yes, the legacy shall continue!” Jumaani adds. He further talked about, “Moreover, she is a double 8, as her destiny is 8 (1+1+1+2021) as well as her zodiac, Capricorn (8 too). 8 is represented by Saturn, the lord of trials. Considering she'll be brought up by her stellar parents, Lord Shanni could pretty much help her supersede her parents' glory!”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this publication are those of Sanjay B Jumaani. They do not reflect the opinions or views of the PINKVILLA or its members.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×