Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Ariana Grande Celebs who adopted their pets instead of buying them

Several celebs including Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev, Ariana Grande adopted their pets instead of buying them from breeders. Read on to know more.

Several celebs just like us are also animal lovers. While many celebs have been longtime animal activists several kind-hearted ones adopted the rescued animals from the shelter instead of buying one from a breeder. Adopting is such a great act as there are so many animals who are in need of a loving family. Did you know millions of adoptable shelter animals are euthanized every year as there are not enough places in shelters any more?

And the best way to save them is by adopting and in this way, other animals will also get the opportunity to get rescued. When celebs adopt and share their tales, it inspires their thousands of followers and they too adopt cat or dog from shelters. There are several Hollywood celebs such as Ian Somerhalder, Nina Nina Dobrev and Ariana Grande and more are all proud parents to rescued canine friends.

1. Chrissy Teigen

John Legen and Chrissy Teigen gave their home and love to a few rescued pups. They had adopted a 3-legged French Bulldog, Penny. A poodle named Petey is their new family member that they adopted from a shelter. They were able to adopt Petey with help from Ellen DeGeneres."Thank you @theellenshow and @wagmorpets for making us aware of this adorable little rescue family. this little guy grabbed our heart first and will hold onto it forever!"Teigen had shared on Instagram.

this is petey! another little heart in this house to love. pic.twitter.com/6egwjDK9fx — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 5, 2020

2. Ian Somerhalder

Do you know that Ian and wife Nikki Reed raise several rescued cats and dogs? They also run a foundation called the Ian Somerhalder Foundation to encourage more people to adopt animals and protect the environment. He is a big animal and environment crusader and participates in several campaigns to get animal protection on the global level. He has always been about animals, saving and protecting them.

3. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has not one but a whole pack of rescue dogs. She keeps sharing adorable pictures of them on her Instagram handle. For the unversed, Myron was the dog she shared with her ex and late rapper Mac Miller. After Miller’s death, she got a Myro tattoo on her left foot. It is so good to see that singers and actors are taking care of rescued animals.

4. Liam Hemsworth

Liam is also a big-time doggo lover and is inseparable from his two rescue dogs Tani and Dora. Tani who is a brown pit bull called Tani and Dora is a labradoodle and they frequently appear on the Hunger Games actor 's IG handle. His ex Miley Cyrus too has and had several adopted dogs. In an interview with Men's Fitness magazine, Liam had said, "I’m a big advocate of pet rescue. Especially in California. If you’re going to get a dog, get a rescue."

5. Nina Dobrev

In the year 2017, Nina adopted a rescue puppy named Maverick. The actress adopted the Border collie/Australian shepherd mix from a Los Angeles non-profit animal rescue center called The Pet Care Foundation. She started an Instagram account called Mrs Maverick as well. Nina posts cute photos of them and how they spend quality time together. As per Maverick’s Instagram, Goose, her brother, is being fostered by one of Nina’s friends.

Other celebs who also adopted or have rescue pets are Zac Efron, Hilary Duff, Gerard Butler, Chris Evans, Simon Cowell, Kaley Cuoco, Ryan Reynolds, Hilary Swank and Amanda Seyfried among others.

What are your views on celebs who chose to adopt and not shop? Let us know in the comment section below.

