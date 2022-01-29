Important values to teach your kids by age 5

Every parent has some lessons in mind that they wish to impart to their child, yet many are unsure about what the right age is to begin. While some wait for teenage years to communicate key values; others realize that the time to begin is much earlier in their life. Indeed, experts believe that children absorb knowledge like a sponge when they are toddlers. So, the best time to plan conveying key values to your little ones is before the age of five. Take a look at some of the values you must insist on.

Determination- Teach them never to quit

Kids can be easily attracted to various hobbies and want to give them up when things get tough. It could be the piano classes your kid begged to join and now wishes to quit because they have to practice for hours for a recital. It may also be the chess or hockey lessons they insisted on and now feel too strenuous. However, determination is an important value your kid must learn, so, help them not give up on things easily.

Justice- teach your kids to atone for their actions

Children act on impulse, so if they knock down the carrom board because they lost a game or bring down their sister’s house of cards because it was bigger than theirs; you must teach them a lesson. Ask them to apologise and let them know that you do not appreciate such behavior because acting out due to jealousy or being a sore loser is simply not acceptable. Teach them to atone for their actions.

Honesty

You need to help your kids understand the importance of telling the truth. The easiest way to convey this lesson is by being truthful yourself and encouraging your kid to emulate it. If your child hears you tell white lies even to ensure someone’s feelings don’t get hurt, they learn the art of lying from a young age. Since your kid looks up to you, it is critical that you be truthful and insist on honesty in your daily life.

Remember not to punish your kid for being honest with you about any mischief he or she may have done. Rebuking them for telling the truth may set the wrong example.

