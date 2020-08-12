Independence Day 2020: 5 books that give you a glimpse of the rich history of India

If you wish to enlighten yourself about the rich history of India, then these fictional and non-fictional books might be able to give you a glimpse into the old world.

Every 15th of August, we celebrate our nation’s Independence with utmost pride. The day marks the annual anniversary of India’s independence from the British Raj in 1947. A grand ceremony is held at Delhi’s Red Fort in which President and the Prime Minister address the nation, and hoist the national flag to celebrate the day. This year, the celebrations at the Red Fort on 15 August is likely to consist the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, a 21-gun salute, the National Anthem, and the unfurling of the National Anthem, as reported by The Hindu.

As we tackle the hard times, we look back upon the struggle of people that allowed India to be a free nation and turning to books seems instructive. We have compiled a reading list of fictional and non-fictional novels that tell the story of Indian Independence. While there are many incredible books that have documented India’s struggle, we have picked 5 fictional and non-fictional accounts that left a mark in our conscience.

5 fictional and non-fictional books to read this Independence Day.

Train to Pakistan by Khushwant Singh

It is a fictional account set in the fictive town of Mano Majra on the India-Pakistan border. The book recounts the Partition of India, but instead of depicting the partition in political terms, it focuses on the human side of the story.

Freedom at Midnight by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins

This book tells the story of the last year of the British raj, right from the appointment of Lord Mountbatten to the death of Mahatma Gandhi. It is an unbiased account of the politics and bloodshed around the partition.

The Discovery of India By Jawaharlal Nehru

Written by the country’s first Prime Minister when he was imprisoned by the British. The book talks about Indian history, philosophy and culture as viewed from the eyes of Pandit Nehru fighting for the independence of his country.

Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie

The 1981 novel tells the story of the protagonist, Salman Sinai, who is born at midnight of the day India got its independence. Saleem and other children born at midnight are endowed with an extraordinary talent. Through Saleem’s gift, we get to witness a family saga with India of the 20th century as a backdrop.

Autobiography of An Unknown Indian by Nirad Chaudhari

It is Chaudhari’s autobiography and tells of his life from childhood in Bengali countryside through his youth in Calcutta, right up to the country’s independence. It is an astonishing work of self-discovery told with such sparkling tone that it becomes impossible to put the book down.

ALSO READ: Independence Day 2020: 5 Popular patriotic songs to commemorate the Indian freedom fighters

Share your comment ×