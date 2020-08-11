Independence Day 2020: 5 Popular patriotic songs to commemorate the Indian freedom fighters

On August 15, 2020, India will be celebrating 73 years of independence. So, here’s a list of patriotic songs to remember the freedom fighters of our country.

Independence Day is celebrated on August 15, as Indians got freedom from the British on that day in 1947. Our brave freedom fighters fought against the colonial power to give us independence. This day is celebrated with numerous special events in our country consisting of the parade, hoisting of Indian flag, dance performances on patriotic songs, speeches, etc. We will be celebrating 73 years of freedom in Independence 2020.

This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, there might be a different form of celebration as we have to maintain social distancing norms. But we can still celebrate the day and commemorate the Indian freedom fighters with these patriotic songs.

Independence Day 2020: Patriotic songs to listen to on this day:

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Maa Tujhe Salaam is one of the most popular patriotic songs by A.R. Rahman from the music album Vande Mataram in 1997. This song fills our heart with love and devotion to the mother nation.

Des Rangila

This song is from the 2006 film Fanaa and was sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer. Des Rangila gives a vivid and exquisite description of our country.

Ae Watan

A song from the film Raazi, Ae Watan was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. This song defines nationalism and it speaks about our sentiments for the nation.

Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo

The popular patriotic song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tells about the suffering of the martyrs. This song was created in the memory of soldiers who lost their lives during the Indo-Sino war in 1963.

Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai

This song is from the film Roja, released in 1992 and it was composed by A.R. Rahman. It’s a great patriotic song to perform on the independence day.

Also Read: 5 Patriotic Indian TV Shows to Binge on This Independence Day

Share your comment ×