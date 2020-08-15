Independence Day 2020: History, significance and why it is celebrated

It’s that time of the year when we once again commemorate freedom fighters and bask in the glory of India’s independence. As we celebrate 74th Indian Independence Day, let us take you through a brief history of why we celebrate August 15.

Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety and enthusiasm across India. On August 15, 1947, India achieved independence after years of struggle. This year we will be celebrating the 74th Indian Independence Day, which means India has achieved 73 years of freedom. It is celebrated to commemorate the freedom of India and pay homage to the fighters of our nation who fought great battles so that generations to come could live freely.

India has come a long way since gaining its independence and has excelled in various fields, including science, education, space and more. It is a celebratory annual occasion and national holiday, wherein the Prime Minister hoists the national flag at the Red Fort, people wear tricolour clothes, take parts in games and cultural programmes. On this Independence Day, we look back on the history that led to this day of national pride and honour.

History

Britishers first came to India as traders in Surat. About 7 years after the British landed in India, they got the royal order to set up a factory at Surat under the leadership of Sir Thomas Roe. Following this, the East India Company also got permission to set up their second factory in Madras. What started as trade, soon turned into a fight for power with intentions of acquiring territory.

Over the next few years, they realised that the entire subcontinent was a big collection of provincial kingdoms and wanted to concentrate all the resources. Thus, by the 1750s, the East India Company began interfering in Indian politics. They saw a rise in their fortunes, and its transformation from a trading company to a ruling one, when Robert Clive defeated the Nawab of Bengal, Siraj-ud-Daulah in the Battle of Plassey in 1757.

Finally, the rule of the East India Company was brought to an end in 1858 after the Revolt of 1857. After the dissolution of the East India Company, the British Crown overtook direct control of India, also known as British Raj.

From the Revolt of 1857 to sepoy mutiny, many movements in history helped drove the Britishers out and forced former viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, to free India on August 15, 1947, after giving the mandate to transfer the power to Indians.

However, the British were successful with their divide and rule policy which led to violence between Muslims and Hindus and led to the partition of India into two countries, India and Pakistan.

Seventy-three years since then, the day has come to be recognised as that of national pride as our nation faced a long campaign to gain independence.

Significance

Independence Day is a reminder of the sacrifices that many freedom fighters made to gain independence from the British so that the generations to come could live in peace.

As mentioned, the day is celebrated with cultural programmes, flag-hoisting ceremony and parades. However, this year there are many restrictions in place because of the pandemic. It is advisable to celebrate this Independence Day from the comfort of your home.

Jai Hind!

