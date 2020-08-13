Independence Day 2020: Places to visit in India post lockdown that have patriotic relevance

There are many places in India that are associated with the National Movement of the country. If you want to have a glimpse of that, you can visit those places post lockdown.

On August 15, 1947, India got its freedom from the British colonial power. Our freedom fighters had to fight and undergo severe pain to seize freedom from the British Empire. So, it’s the most important day for Indians to celebrate our independence and commemorate the Indian freedom fighters. We will be celebrating 73 years of independence this year.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this time the celebrations will be less. In fact, post lockdown once the situation normalises, you can even go on vacation. For example, you can visit some places in India that have patriotic relevance. There are many places that bear great importance for the Indian National Movement. Some of them are given below:

Independence Day 2020: Tourist spots in India that have a patriotic interest:

Wagah Border

This place is located in Amritsar and popular for its flag-lowering ceremony. Every day this ceremony takes place where both the BSF and Pakistani Rangers lower the flags of their nations. This ceremony has been taking place since 1959.

Jallianwala Bagh

This site witnessed the massacre of thousands of non-violent protestors in 13th April 1919. The garden has now been converted into a national monument. And the bullet marks can still be seen there.

Cellular Jail

Known as Kalapani during the British rule, Cellular Jail was used by the British to imprison Indian freedom fighters. It was built in 1857 after the Sepoy Mutiny. Today, this is a national monument.

Jhansi Fort

Jhansi Fort is a symbolic monument of India’s First War of Independence in 1857. The Queen of Jhansi, Rani Lakshmi bai bravely fought against the British when they captured the fort.

India Gate

India Gate was built in the honour of all the Indian Army soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the First World War and Anglo-Afghan War. All of their names are inscribed on it. Amar Jawan Jyoti was lit up in the year 1971 to commemorate the soldiers who fought for Bangladesh’s independence.

Porbandar

Porbandar, located in Gujarat, is the birthplace of “Father of the Nation” Mahatma Gandhi. Kirti Temple and House of Gandhi are the two most important structures to visit here. These have now been converted into a museum to give a brief glimpse of Mahatma Gandhi’s life. Dandi Dandi is located near Surat and the production centre of salt in India. The Dandi March was launched here, by Mahatma Gandhi in the year 1930 and thousands of people followed the non-violent struggle for independence. Jaisalmer Border Jaisalmer Border divides India from Pakistan. Laungewala and Tanot border, Indira Gandhi Canal and Jaisalmer War Museum are the major attractions of this place. Also Read: 5 Patriotic Virtual ways to celebrate Independence Day 2020

