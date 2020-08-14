Independence Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status and messages to celebrate the patriotic day

On August 15, we celebrate Independence Day to commemorate the freedom of India and the fighters of our nation who fought bravely against the British Empire for liberty. India got freed from the captivity of the British colonial power on August 15, 1947. It is a national holiday in our country that consists of numerous celebrations like parades, flag hoisting, speeches, dance performances on patriotic songs, etc.

This year, we will be celebrating 73 years of independence but with certain changes due to the Coronavirus pandemic, as we have to maintain social distancing norms. But the celebration of this day is never complete without sending a thoughtful message that would pay homage to the country. So, here are some wishes, quotes and messages to send on Independence Day 2020.

Independence Day 2020: Messages, quotes and wishes:

1.Freedom is something that we are born with and nobody can seize it from us. Let’s celebrate freedom on this Independence Day.

2.On this Independence Day, let’s take an oath to build a better future full of love and unity for our country. Happy Independence Day!

3.On this day, we got our rights. Our freedom fighters fought for our rights. So, let’s take a moment to commemorate their contributions and sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

4.Indian freedom fighters sacrificed their lives for independence. Now, it’s our responsibility to create a better space in our nation for the next generations. Happy Independence Day!