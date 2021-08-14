Independence Day 2021: 4 Kite flying tips for beginners

Independence Day is just around the corner. It is celebrated on August 15, every year and is a day that is celebrated to mark the independence from British rule and celebrate the newly independent India. On this day, people wear traditional clothes, prepare meals and fly kites to invoke the spirit of independence. Kite flying has always been a very significant part of the celebration of Independence Day.

If you are a newbie to kite flying and are not very well-versed with the techniques, then follow these 4 easy tips to get started!

The first step to successful kite flying is to look for an open space. Don’t try to fly a kite near power lines or trees and make sure you have a wide-open space like a field, a park or a terrace.

Once you have found the right space, make a friend or a family member hold the kite for you. Tell them to stand at a distance while you hold the bridle. Tell them to stand at a place where the wind is strong enough so that the kite goes up. Once the kite is up in the sky let it fly away a little before you pull in on the line.

Once the kite is at a sufficient height, let go of the bridle and let some line out. To make the kite go higher in the air, pull the line up but not too much to make the kite taut.

If you want to land the kite, start to pull the line in. Reel it slowly and steadily so that your kind doesn’t immediately sink to the ground. Reel it in while walking towards the kite, till it lands safely.

Also Read: Self care Saturday: 3 Sure shot ways to always smell good